Kerala flood: Chief Minister calls up PM Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rang up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send more personnel of the NDRF and armed forces to assist rescue operations.

The Centre has responded positively to the state's demands, he said later.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said more boats and life jackets will be despatched to the state. Her tweet: "Have instructed defence secretary to respond immediately. Awaiting the list from chief secretary, Kerala. There shall be no delay from out side. Additional IAF_MCC jhelicopters being deployed,"

Rajnath Singh's tweet: "The Centre is rushing additional NDRF teams to Kerala. We are providng all possible assistance I am in constant touch with the CM"

A woman being rescued as the flood situation in Kerala worsened on

Wednesday (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

Meanwhile, Kerala's Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has called for complete handover of the rescue operations to the Centre. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit the state immediately. State is unable to handle the situation. All rescue operations should be assigned with the armed forces," he said.