Home States Kerala

Kerala flood: Chief Minister calls up PM Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rang up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send more personnel of the NDRF and armed forces to assist rescue operations.

Published: 16th August 2018 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rang up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send more personnel of the NDRF and armed forces to assist rescue operations.

The Centre has responded positively to the state's demands, he said later.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said more boats and life jackets will be despatched to the state. Her tweet: "Have instructed defence secretary to respond immediately. Awaiting the list from chief secretary, Kerala. There shall be no delay from out side. Additional IAF_MCC jhelicopters being deployed,"

READ | Kerala floods UPDATES: Toll touches 79 as 12 more die; NDRF rushes more men

Rajnath Singh's tweet: "The Centre is rushing additional NDRF teams to Kerala. We are providng all possible assistance I am in constant touch with the CM"

A woman being rescued as the flood situation in Kerala worsened on
Wednesday (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

Meanwhile, Kerala's Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has called for complete handover of the rescue operations to the Centre. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit the state immediately. State is unable to handle the situation. All rescue operations should be assigned with the armed forces," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala flood Pinarayi Vijayan relief operations heavy rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States