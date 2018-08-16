Home States Kerala

Kerala flood: Mass exodus from Alappuzha's Kuttanad region

Kuttanad had survived the massive flood in past 30 days but the spate on Wednesday beyond all expectations and they started to move to uplands.

Kerala rains Kerala floods

With Pampa overflowing, there will be heavy flow of water into Alappuzha district's Kuttanad. But the situation is less worrisome compared to Ernakulam and Thrissur.(Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Kerala's Kuttanad region is witnessing mass exodus after the worst flood which affected in a period of a century. This is the first time in the history of the people of rice bowel; they are escaping from flood-hit areas to upland.

The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) has arranged boat service to Alappuzha and Changanasserry to escape people from the areas.

Most of the gruel centers opened in the areas were closed after the water level increased.

The District Administration has also arranged vehicles from Boat Jetty to relief camps to shift people. At the same time many people using their own country boats to escape from the areas.

People waiting for SWTD boat to move
from Kidangara in Kuttanad to
Changanasserry. (Photo |Express)

As many as 30 passenger boats of SWTD conducting service to shift people from the affected areas including Kainakari. The district police was confiscated many house boats to shift people from the area.

At the same time many NGOs including Alappuzha Diocese arranged boats to evacuated people from the affected areas.

The Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation has also entrusted their workers with fishing boats.

Federation president Jackson Pollayil said, more than 20 fishing boats were sent to Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts for rescue operations.

District Collector S Suhas said, all peoples from Kainakari will be shifted to relief camps. -"Sufficient boats including SWTD and private operators were arranged for shifting people. The buses of educational institutions and KSRTC is being utilized for the shifting of people from boat jetties to camps,-" Collectors said.

The functioning of Pulinkunnu taluk hospital was shifted to Alappuzha Carmel School. The district administration opened major schools as relief camps. TDHSS, DVHSS, Matha HSS, Model Girls HSS, St Joseph HS, St Antony HSS, Leo XIII HSS and Kanichukulangara HSS are converted as relief camps. The elevated buildings were selected as relief camps because the authorities fearing that the water level may further increase.

When the water is increasing in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad, the municipalities like Alappuzha and Cherthala are dodged from the massive flood and it is respite to the rescue operations, officials said.

