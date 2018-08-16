Kerala Floods: 25 deaths in one day, red alert in 14 districts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The flood situation in Kerala further worsened on Wednesday with many areas inundated and flight operations suspended till Saturday at Kochi airport, as the toll rose to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives on Wednesday. Officials said a red alert has been sounded in all the 14 districts of the state.

From Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, all rivers are in spate and shutters of 35 dams, including Mullaperiyar, have been opened The toll in rain-related incidents since August 8 mounted to 67 with 25 deaths reported today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The 72nd Independence day turned out to be a day Kerala wants to forget as torrential rain pounded the state from all sides triggering widespread flooding, landslides, death and destruction across the state. As many as 29 people, 14 of them in Malappuram district alone, died on Wednesday, making it the worst natural calamity in the state in recent history. As many as 67 people has died in the state due to rain related incidents during the las one week. (August 8-15).

Many towns including Cheruthoni, Ranni, Aranmula, Thiruvalla, Kolencherry, Perumbavur, Aluva and Paravur remained cut off from the other parts of the state as flood water entered roads and blocked traffic movement.

Kochi International Airport was closed till 2 pm on Saturday as the runway and operational area of the airport submerged due to rise in water level in Periyar. Flights were being diverted to Karipur and Thiruvananthapuram Airports. The speed of trains on the railway bridge across Periyar at Aluva has been regulated as the water is rising close to the bridge. Rail traffic on Thiruvananthapuram - Nagercoil route and Kollam - Senkottai route was stopped as water entered tracks and there were landslip at many places.

Fishing boat capsizes, 4 rescued

Kochi: Three fishermen went missing as their boat capsized off Manakodi coast at Arthungal in Alappuzha district on Wednesday morning. The wooden boat, Anugraham-2, owned by Biju of Mulavukadu in Ernakulam district started sinking after a wooden plank developed a crack and water started gushing into the boat at around 5.30 am on Wednesday.

The Fisheries Department alerted the Navy and an Advanced Light Helicopter was deployed to rescue the fishermen. The operation was risky as the sea was turbulent and heavy winds made it difficult to maneuver the helicopter.