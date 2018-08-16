Kerala floods: Periyar in spate; Aluva isolated

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With its close proximity to the Periyar, many areas in Aluva municipality have been isolated from the mainland owing to continuous rainfall.

The water level in the Periyar is increasing at an alarming rate, adding Aluva's crisis.

Kadungalloor, one of the thickly-populated areas of Aluva, is hit the hardest, as it has been completely isolated. Those residing nearby said even on Thursday afternoon, several people were stranded at Kadungalloor.

Power supply to the entire Aluva region is interrupted and mobile phones of most of the stranded people are also switched off.

The condition of people in Aluva centre is also not different as water entered even two of the private hospitals here, forcing bystanders to shift patients to other hospitals. Other affected areas in Aluva include Thottakattukara, Thuruthu, Desom, Kalady, Companypady, Manjali, Veliyathunad, Paravoor Kavala, Chowara, Eloor, Muppathadam, Pathalam and North Paravur.

Considering the emergency situation in Aluva, the authorities concerned said additional rescue measures have been taken and teams from Army, Navy, National Disaster Rescue Force and Fire and Rescue Services have been deployed. So far, through airlift, the Navy has rescued 36 persons from Periyar valley and Chalakudy river. They are being sheltered at the Kochi Naval Base. Navy is also planning to drop additional food and water at the flood-affected areas.

Local residents are also leading rescue operations by helping shift residents trapped in apartments and residential areas. Almost all the commercial establishments in Aluva are under water.

The NH leading to Aluva is inundated from Ambattukavu, forcing private buses and cars to stop there. Only long-distance KSRTC buses were allowed to enter Aluva to reach Thrissur through the NH.

The authorities are mulling a travel ban through the NH to Aluva as the water level is rising rapidly near Companypady.

Two-wheelers were stopped at Ambattukavu from Thursday morning. Almost all the interior roads in Aluva are also flooded.

A district administration officer told express since Aluva is almost isolated, the actual number of people who were shifted to relief camps and moved to safer areas can be drawn out only after the rescue forces complete their operations.