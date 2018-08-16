Kerala floods: Periyar in spate; Aluva isolated

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
UN Palestinian schools to open on time despite US freeze
Rupee jitters bring double whammy for steel sector
Leaders across party lines pray for recovery of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Mercedes-Benz to hike prices by up to 4 per cent next month
Kerala rains: Stranded people appeal for help through social media