Kerala rains: Fishermen scared of losing fortunes due to adverse weather in peak season

The fishermen community in Kerala are blaming their luck as most of them cannot venture into the sea during peak fishing season due to heavy rains.

Published: 16th August 2018 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:25 PM

By Express News Service

Kochi: The fishermen community are blaming their luck as most of them cannot venture into the sea during peak fishing season due to heavy rains. The life has suddenly become difficult for the fishermen community due to incessant rain in coastal part of Kerala for the past few weeks.

"Only a few mechanised boats, which can survive rough sea have left the harbour. After the lifting of the trawling ban, it is a prime time for getting a good catch. However, due to the heavy rains, we cannot go out now. We can just helplessly watch the rough sea from a distance. Only a few boats from Munambam, Chellanam, Mattancherry and Vypeen are out for fishing now," Joy, a fisherman in Vypeen said.

Last week, due to heavy rains they couldn't go out for fishing, said the fishermen. "The rain had ceased for a few days but it started raining heavily again now. We hope the weather will improve in the next two days. The rain was low since Thursday afternoon," said fishermen.

In some parts of the coastal region, the sea incursion is severe and relief camps have been started. "Around 20 relief camps are operating at coastal regions in Ernakulam district from Chellanam to Munabam. There are also new camps at Paravoor area. The number of people brought to the relief camps is high. However, water in backwaters is currently under control," the office of District Disaster Management Authorities said.

The Fisheries Department claimed that even though no alert has been issued to fishermen, the sea is rough for past two days. "We have not come out with any official alert for the fishermen community. However, it has been informed that sea is rough and it would be dangerous to go out fishing in present condition," said officials at Vypeen Fisheries Station.

 

Kerala rains Kerala floods Kerala fishermen Trawling Ban

