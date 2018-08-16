Kerala rains: Four killed in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Four people, including two children, were killed in landslide and rain-related incidents in the district on Thursday morning.

In the first incident, two children were killed and three persons were injured when a wall collapsed on a house at Oorkadavu in the district. Nishana, 2, and Tanha, 5, are the deceased.

Two members of a family were killed in a landslide in Koodaranhi panchayat. The deceased have been identified as Prakash and his son Praveen.

Heavy rain, gusty wind continue to wreak havoc across the district, causing landslips, floods and falling trees, and extensive damage to houses and vast tracts of cultivated land.

Those residing in the vicinity of Kakkayam dam have been asked to be cautious as the shutters of the dam are likely to be raised further with water levels rising in the reservoir.

As many as 8788 persons are sheltered in 126 temporary relief camps in the district.