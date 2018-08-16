Kerala rains: Navy rescues 200 people in Pathanamthitta; many stranded

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA/TIRUVALLA: This year's flood menace is a first for residents across Pathanamthitta district.

The situation has turned really dangerous for people living on the banks of Pampa, Achankovil and Manimala rivers with the water from Pampa and Manimala joining at several places, including Eraviperoor, Othera and Kuttoor.

The Varattar river banks have been submerged and many bridges are facing the threat of destruction.

200 people rescued

As many as 200 people have been rescued from the district by the Navy. Some were sent to relief camps set up at the AMM HSS ground at Edayaranmula while some were brought to Varkala.

A 15-member NDRF team is deployed for rescue operations. Five dinghy boats of the NDRF are being used at Aranmula while 10 country boats have been brought from Neendakara Harbour. District Collector P B Nooh is leading the rescue operation at Aranmula.

Aranmula Vallasadya rituals postponed

Due to the flood, several temple rituals, including the prestigious Aranmula Vallasadya have been postponed. However, the Sabarimala temple will be opened for the five-days poojas for the Malayalam month of Chingam.

Heavy losses

Hundreds of people living along the Pampa's banks have lost their houses due to the flood.

“I had closed my house before escaping to the relief camp. However, the flood water demolished the door. I lost my vehicle and several appliances,” said Vasudevan, a Koipuram native. Several people also lost their pets.

Hospitals inundated

Lack of power and oxygen cylinders has hit hospitals like the Muthoot hospital in Kozhencherry, the St Thomas Hospital at Malakkara and the Mammen Memorial Hospital at Chengannur town. Many patients have been admitted to the ICU units of the hospitals. However, the hospitals are unable to operate even the generators, said the staff.

Traffic disrupted

Traffic on MC Road at Chengannur was disrupted from Thursday morning. Traffic from Chengannur to Aranmula was disrupted since Wednesday morning. Traffic was also hit along the Tiruvalla-Kumbazha road and Ranni-Punalur Road.

Power supply disconnected

The KSEB has disconnected power supply in low-lying areas of Ranni, Aranmula and Chengannur areas since Wednesday morning. Backup power sources like inverters had lost power as did the mobile towers, with no way to refill the latter's generators.

Social media being used to track stranded people

Information about the stranded people is being shared and collected through social media. With water entering the ground floor of their houses, hundreds of people at Ranni, Aranmula, Kozhencherry, Koipuram, Chengannur, Thiruvanvandoor and Pandanadu areas, who are yet to be rescued, have taken refuge on the top floor or the terrace of their houses.