PM Narendra Modi to visit flood-hit Kerala on Friday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Kerala reeling under the worst ever natural disaster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala on Friday.

The Prime Minister, after attending the funeral of former Prime minister AB Vajpayee, is expected to reach Kochi on Friday.

Narendra Modi will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions on Saturday. The PM is also expected to hold a review meeting with the state CM. Union minister Alphonse Kannamthanam informed that the PM has confirmed about his visit.