Home States Kerala

PM Narendra Modi to visit flood-hit Kerala on Friday

Narendra Modi will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions and hold a review meeting with the state CM.

Published: 16th August 2018 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

An image of Munnar town, submerged after the shutters of the Mattuppetty dam were opened. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Kerala reeling under the worst ever natural disaster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala on Friday. 

The Prime Minister, after attending the funeral of former Prime minister AB Vajpayee, is expected to reach Kochi on Friday.

Narendra Modi will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions on Saturday. The PM is also expected to hold a review meeting with the state CM. Union minister Alphonse Kannamthanam informed that the PM has confirmed about his visit.

Meanwhile, more helicopters will be brought in for rescue operations from Friday, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan. 12 more helicopters will be deployed for rescue in four districts. 200 more boats will also be in service for rescue from Friday. Many people are still stranded in some parts of the state, the CM said. He, however, added that the situation is under control.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Modi Visit Kerala rains Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career