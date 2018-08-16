South India drowns on Independence day

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The 72nd Independence day turned out to be a day Kerala wants to forget as torrential rain pounded the state from all sides triggering widespread flooding, landslides, death and destruction across the state. As many as 29 people, 14 of them in Malappuram district alone, died on Wednesday, making it the worst natural calamity in the state in recent history. As many as 67 people has died in the state due to rain related incidents during the las one week. (August 8-15). Many towns including Cheruthoni, Ranni, Aranmula, Thiruvalla, Kolencherry, Perumbavur, Aluva and Paravur remained cut off from the other parts of the state as flood water entered roads and blocked traffic movement.

IN PICTURES | Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala as red alert issued in 12 districts

Kochi International Airport was closed till 2 pm on Saturday as the runway and operational area of the airport submerged due to rise in water level in Periyar. Flights were being diverted to Karipur and Thiruvananthapuram Airports. The speed of trains on the railway bridge across Periyar at Aluva has been regulated as the water is rising close to the bridge. Rail traffic on Thiruvananthapuram - Nagercoil route and Kollam - Senkottai route was stopped as water entered tracks and there were landslip at many places.

A resident of Companypadi being carried to safety by a rescue team in a float. ( centre ) A rescuer carries an infant as people are evacuated from a flood-hit locality in Kochi, on Wednesday. (right) A scene from Mulavana in Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday

(Photo | Albin Mathew, PTI)

The Army, Navy, Air Force and a team of National Disaster Response Force from Pune pitched in to rescue the thousands stranded in various parts of the state. The water level in rivers kept rising dangerously as the shutters of 33 of the 39 dams in the state were opened.

WATCH | People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated

With the water level in Mullaperiyar dam breaching 142 m, the maximum level permitted by the Supreme Court, Tamil Nadu Irrigation Department opened all the 13 shutters of the dam, which led to flooding of areas between Mullaperiyar and Idukki dams. Upputhara town and the Upputhara bridge submerged as water level in the river continued to rise. Around 4,000 people in the downstream areas were evacuated ahead of the water release. The water level in the Idukki dam continued to rise at an alarming rate and touched 2,399.32 feet at 6 pm on Wednesday.Meanwhile, Munnar town was cut off from other parts of the state as vehicle traffic on the Kochi - Dhanushkodi National Highway was affected due to landslides.

14 people die in Malappuram

As many as 14 persons were killed in three seperate incidents of landslide in Malappuram district. Nine members of a family were killed after their house got collapsed following minor landslide and flashfloods. Also, three members of a family died at Ayikkarappadi near Kondotty as earth caved in from the nearby hill which lead to the collapse of the building.