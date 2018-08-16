Home States Kerala

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea on Mullaperiyar dam, says Kerala flood situation grave

The plea seeks a decision on disaster management steps in the background of the floods, confusion between Kerala and TN Chief Ministers as water in the Mullaperiyar Dam has crossed 142-ft threshold.

Published: 16th August 2018 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar Dam. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today termed as "grave" the flood situation in Kerala and agreed to hear a plea seeking Centre's mediation between Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments on the issue of the Mullaperiyar Dam crossing the 142 ft threshold.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Indu Malhotra considered the submission of a lawyer and agreed to hear the plea today itself.

Kerala floods UPDATES: Toll touches 79 as 12 more die

The plea seeks a decision on disaster management steps in the background of the floods, opening of 33 dams in Kerala, confusion between Kerala and Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers as water in the Mullaperiyar Dam has crossed the 142-ft threshold.

Rescue teams use bunkee boats to carry residents of Companypadi to
safety, as water levels rise every hour | Albin Mathew

The death toll in the current phase of monsoon fury in the southern state has crossed 70, while rains and flood water has caused extensive damage.

Rise in flood waters in Periyar river due to the rains and opening of all shutters of all major dams including Mullaperiyar, Cheruthoni, part of Idukki reservoir, and Idamalayar, have severely affected lives of people in downstream areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mullaperiyar Dam Kerala flood Periyar River

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States