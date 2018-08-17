Home States Kerala

30,000 houses submerged, 2 lakh hit in ‘worst flood’  

The region, which had been limping back to normalcy after the first bout of floods, was once again inundated as water levels crossed all permissible limits.

Published: 17th August 2018 02:20 AM

Flood fury on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: For as long as the people of Kuttanad can remember, this has been the worst flood to have ever ravaged their native place.The region, which had been limping back to normalcy after the first bout of floods, was once again inundated as water levels crossed all permissible limits. More than 30,000 houses were submerged while around two lakh people were affected.

Aided by rescue agencies, the district administration began the evacuation of residents from upper and lower Kuttanad areas. The Army, Navy and Air Force personnel launched intensive rescue operations in the region mainly in the Chengannur taluk.

The district administration also shifted more than 20,000 people from the lower Kuttanad area to high-lying areas in the district, including the Ambalapuzha and Cherthala taluks. Several relief camps are functioning in schools and educational institutions in the Alappuzha municipal area.

The district administration shifted 20,000 people to relief camps in Chengannur taluk alone, said the officers.The water level in the region rose after the shutters of Kakki, Anathodu and Kochu Pampa reservoirs, part of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project, in Pathanamthitta were raised on Tuesday evening.
The situation spiralled out of control by Wednesday evening and the Disaster Management Authority shifted people who were trapped in their houses.

Localities including Veeyappuram, Cheruthana, Pathiyoor, Pallippad, Kainakary, Pulinkunnu, Chambakulam, Mangalam, Edanad, Puthankavu, Pandanad, Kallissery, Thiruvanvandoor and Mannar were inundated after rivers breached their banks.

