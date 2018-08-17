Home States Kerala

Chalakudy town flooded

The water flow into the Poringalkuthu reservoir in Kerala from the Parambikulam and  TN Sholayar dams resulted in the Chalakudy river overflowing and the town flooding.

Published: 17th August 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

Kerala rains( File photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)

By A Satish
Express News Service

Sudheer Padikkal, deputy director of the Joint Water Regulatory Development Board (JWRDB), who represents Kerala in the inter-state river sharing talks with Tamil Nadu, said: “As per the operation plan, Kerala had asked Tamil Nadu to maintain the water level in the Parambikulam dam at 1,824.5 feet and in the Tamil Nadu Sholayar dam at 3,293.3 feet to ensure a controlled release of water into the Kerala Sholayar and Poringalkuthu reservoirs located downstream, which were already full. The Full Reservoir Level of the Parambikulam dam was 1,825 feet. As the inflow to Parambikulam and Tamil Nadu Sholayar dams increased, the water was released into the Poringalkuthu reservoir and on to the Chalakudy river.”

Subsequently, he said, 35,000 cusecs of water was released from the Parambikulam dam and 30,000 cusecs from the TN Sholayar dam which flowed into the Chalakudy river.

