Kerala Floods: 200 people rescued, Several stranded in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA/TIRUVALLA: This year’s flood menace is a first for residents across Pathanamthitta district. The situation is dangerous in the Pampa, Achankovil and Manimala rivers with the water from Pampa and Manimala joining at several places, including Eraviperoor, Othera and Kuttoor. The Varattar river banks have been submerged and many bridges are facing the threat of destruction.

200 people rescued

As many as 200 people have been rescued from the district by the Navy. Some were sent to the AMM HSS ground at Edayaranmula while some were brought to Varkala. A 15-member NDRF team is also deployed for rescue operation. Five dinghies boats of the NDRF are being used at Aranmula while 10 country boats have been brought from Neendakara Harbour. District Collector P B Nooh is leading the rescue operation at Aranmula.

Rituals

Due to the flood, several temple rituals have been postponed, as are the Aranmula Vallasadya rituals. However, the Sabarimala temple will be opened for the five-days poojas for the Malayalam month of Chingam.Hundreds of people living along the Pampa’s banks lost their houses due to the flood.

“I had closed my house before escaping to the relief camp. However, the flood water demolished the door. I lost my vehicle and several appliances,” said Vasudevan, a Koipuram native. Several people also lost their pets.

Power lost

The KSEB disconnected power supply to all low-lying areas of Ranni, Aranmula and Chengannur areas since Wednesday morning. Backup power sources like inverters lost power as did the mobile towers, with no way to refill the latter’s generators.

Traffic disrupted

Traffic on MC Road at Chengannur was disrupted from Thursday morning. Traffic from Chengannur to Aranmula was disrupted since Wednesday morning. Traffic was also hit along the Tiruvalla-Kumbazha road and Ranni-Punalur Road.

Social media being used

Information about the stranded people is being shared and collected through social media.With water entering the ground floor of their houses, hundreds of people at Ranni, Aranmula, Kozhencherry, Koipuram, Chengannur, Thiruvanvandoor and Pandanadu areas, who are yet to be rescued, have taken refuge on the top floor or the terrace of their houses.

Flood-hit moved to state capital

T’Puram: More people in Pathanamthitta displaced by the floods have been airlifted to the capital city. Around 20 people from the Father’s House Seminary in Ranni have been provided shelter at the Chalai Government Boys HSS. The members of two families, who were stuck in their homes at Aranmula, and those stranded at a hotel were rescued and put up at Varkala Convention Centre. District Collector Vasuki has requested residents, NGOs and hotel owners keen on providing accommodation to displaced families from Pathanamthitta to call up 04712730045 /2730067/9497711281.