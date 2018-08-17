Kerala Floods: 46 killed on Thursday, rain continues

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An atmosphere of panic, fear and anxiety prevailed in Kerala on Thursday, as rain continued its destructive dance, shattering lives across the state. As many as 46 people died on Thursday alone, as downpour triggered landslides and inundated houses, hospitals, roads and commercial spaces. More than 100 people have died in the last two days.

The situation in Idukki, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram continued to be grave and the government issued a direction to observe utmost caution in these districts. Towns like Aluva, Muvattupuzha, Paravur, Kadungalloor, Ranni, Kozhencherry, Chengannur, Chalakkudy, Kalady, Munnar and Cheruthoni are submerged and vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt in these areas. Rivers Periyar, Pampa, Chalakkudypuzha, Bharathappuzha, Kabani, Neyyar and Karamana were in full spate. The government has issued directions to evacuate people living at a distance of 1 km from Periyar and Chalakkudy river as the water level is expected to rise further.

Power was disrupted in Pathanamthitta and Idukki, making lives hectic not only for flood victims, but the rescue workers as well as their gadgets ran out of power. It made communication even more difficult.

As water level rose by around four metres, many houses on the banks of the rivers got fully submerged. People who took refuge in the first floor of the houses on Wednesday started sending frantic messages on WhatsApp and Facebook seeking help from rescue teams. As thousands were stranded in flats, houses and buildings, the rescue teams brought in more boats and helicopters. However, the control rooms were overwhelmed by a deluge of distress calls and trapped flood victims complained the authorities were not answering the calls.

Many hospitals including Kozhenchery Muthoot Hospital, Aranmula Malakkara St Thomas Hospital and Malayattoor St Thomas Hospital had to evacuate patients as flood water damaged the equipment. There was no food or water available and power breakdown affected ventilators’ functioning as well. The Air Force has deployed 10 more helicopters while Navy arranged four more helicopters to rescue the trapped denizens. The NDRF will be sending 40 more teams with boats and life jackets for rescue operations.

Major parts of the state remained cut off as landslides and waterlogging blocked traffic on NH 544 at Kuthiran between Palakkad and Thrissur. Munnar town remained inaccessible as traffic was affected on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. Traffic on Kannur-Wayanad Road, Tiruvalla Chengannur Road and MC Road at Kalady was also disrupted. Train traffic from Kochi to North Kerala was stopped after the gushing waters of Periyar started brushing the railway bridge.

Sabarimala remained cut off from the outside world as water level had risen by around four metres, submerging the connecting Triveni bridge. There was landslide on the Pampa Hilltop parking ground which brought huge mass of land to the river.

Eight people died at Cherumkadu in Nenmara, Palakkad, due to landslide. Eight people died and 15 others went missing at Kuranchery in Athani of Thrissur district.