Kerala floods: People stranded in Thrissur district's Varandarappilly, Puthukkad and Arattupuzha

Gopika V By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: While the heavy rain stopped for a while in many parts of Thrissur district on Friday, the major roads continue to be flooded, isolating many parts including the forest areas like Varandarappilly.

Since Thursday, Thrissur has been in a situation of isolation due to the landslides at Kuthiran and flooded roads in Thrissur-Guruvayur road. Moreover, the roads at Viyyur and Kanjani routes were also flooded.

The bus services were stopped even in the local regions while a situation of chaos exist in and around the corporation regions. As per the district authorities, 50 boats from Malappuram fishermen were in rescue operation in different parts of the district along with 3 helicopters.

According to the prevailing data, reas along the Kurumali river, Karuvannur and Manali rivers have been evacuated due to the rising water level. More than 500 houses in Manali river banks were flooded while the Navy and NDRF continue the rescue operations.

According to Jimmy Jacob, a resident at Puthukkad: "Many people including aged were trapped in thier houses as the water level raised unexpectedly. It was on Friday morning the Navy team came with the boat and took three trips to rescue the stranded people here."

Locals said more than 10 were rescued from a narrow street near Kurumaly river of which two were aged and rescued using stretchers. Meanwhile, the Paliyekkara toll plaza in the NH 544 have been flooded completely prohibiting the traffic in the region.

The heavy inflow of water from the Manaliriver submerged the toll plaza and the adjacent regions. At Arattupuzha here, many have been stranded while the residents complained of lack of assistance of rescue teams. More than 100 people here are waiting for rescue operations, while the water level reported being rising.

Even though many people are stranded here and there two helipads each at Kuttanellur Government College and Thoppu stadium functioned to land the rescue helicopters. A health camp has been functional at two venues along with distribution of food supply. The adjacent areas of Chimminy dam had also affected worst as the rescue operations were late in the region.