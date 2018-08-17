Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: People stranded in Thrissur district's Varandarappilly, Puthukkad and Arattupuzha

The bus services were stopped even in the local regions while a situation of chaos exist in and around the corporation regions

Published: 17th August 2018 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rain, water

Major roads continue to be flooded in Thrissur though rains have stopped (Photo | EPS)

By Gopika V
Express News Service

THRISSUR: While the heavy rain stopped for a while in many parts of Thrissur district on Friday, the major roads continue to be flooded, isolating many parts including the forest areas like Varandarappilly.

Since Thursday, Thrissur has been in a situation of isolation due to the landslides at Kuthiran and flooded roads in Thrissur-Guruvayur road. Moreover, the roads at Viyyur and Kanjani routes were also flooded.

The bus services were stopped even in the local regions while a situation of chaos exist in and around the corporation regions. As per the district authorities, 50 boats from Malappuram fishermen were in rescue operation in different parts of the district along with 3 helicopters.

According to the prevailing data, reas along the Kurumali river, Karuvannur and Manali rivers have been evacuated due to the rising water level. More than 500 houses in Manali river banks were flooded while the Navy and NDRF continue the rescue operations.

According to Jimmy Jacob, a resident at Puthukkad: "Many people including aged were trapped in thier houses as the water level raised unexpectedly. It was on Friday morning the Navy team came with the boat and took three trips to rescue the stranded people here."

Locals said more than 10 were rescued from a narrow street near Kurumaly river of which two were aged and rescued using stretchers. Meanwhile, the Paliyekkara toll plaza in the NH 544 have been flooded completely prohibiting the traffic in the region.

The heavy inflow of water from the Manaliriver submerged the toll plaza and the adjacent regions. At Arattupuzha here, many have been stranded while the residents complained of lack of assistance of rescue teams. More than 100 people here are waiting for rescue operations, while the water level reported being rising.

Even though many people are stranded here and there two helipads each at Kuttanellur Government College and Thoppu stadium functioned to land the rescue helicopters. A health camp has been functional at two venues along with distribution of food supply. The adjacent areas of Chimminy dam had also affected worst as the rescue operations were late in the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala rains Kerala rescue missions Thrissur floods Varandarappilly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career