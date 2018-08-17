Kuttanad witnesses its first mass exodus, State Water Transport Department arranges boats

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: For the first time in its history, Kuttanad is witnessing a mass exodus of people who are leaving their flood-hit homes and escaping to higher land.Though the people survived the massive flood in the past 30 days, the spate on Wednesday was beyond their expectations.

The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) has arranged boat services to Alappuzha and Changanassery to rescue people. As many as 30 of its passenger boats are shifting people from affected areas, including Kainakari. Most of the gruel centres opened in the areas were closed after the water level increased.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: Periyar in spate; Aluva isolated

The district administration also arranged vehicles from the boat jetty to the relief camps to shift people. At the same time, many people were using their own country boats to escape the areas. The district police have confiscated houseboats to use them to shift the flood-stricken people.

Many NGOs, as well as the Alappuzha Diocese, have arranged boats to evacuate people. The Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation also entrusted their workers with fishing boats. Federation president Jackson Pollayil said, more than 20 fishing boats were sent to Alappuzha and Ernakulam for rescue operations.

Alappuzha District Collector S Suhas said all Kainakari residents will be shifted to relief camps. “Sufficient boats, including SWTD and private operators, have been arranged for the purpose. Buses of educational institutions and the KSRTC are shifting people from boat jetties to camps,” he said.

The functioning of Pulinkunnu taluk hospital was shifted to Alappuzha Carmel School. The district administration opened major schools as relief camps. Relief camps were also opened at TDHSS, DVHSS, Matha HSS, Model Girls HSS, St Joseph HS, St Antony HSS, Leo XIII HSS and Kanichukulangara HSS.

ALSO READ | Kerala Floods: 46 killed on Thursday, rain continues

The elevated buildings were selected as relief camps because the authorities fear the water level may increase further. Though the water level has risen in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad, municipalities like Alappuzha and Cherthala are currently not inundated, which has aided rescue operations, said officers.

CALL THESE NUMBERS

Authorities have urged people living near the riverbanks to exercise caution and comply with the directions issued by authorities. Round-the-clock control rooms have been opened at the collectorate and at the taluk-level: 0477-2238630 (Collectorate), 0477-2253771 (Ambalapuzha), 0478-2813103 (Cherthala), 0479-2412797 (Karthikappally), 0477- 2702221 (Kuttanad), 0479-2302216 (Mavelikkara) and 0479-2452334 (Chengannur).

Current situation

Several houses and roads have been submerged in the fresh flash floods. The Alappuzha- Changanassery, which was opened for traffic last week after 25 days, was closed again. The district administration has sought the help of the Indian Navy to evacuate stranded people. Personnel of the Indian Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police have been deployed in the affected areas.