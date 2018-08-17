Home States Kerala

Kuttanad witnesses its first mass exodus, State Water Transport Department arranges boats

The elevated buildings were selected as relief camps because the authorities fear the water level may increase further.

Published: 17th August 2018 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

People wade through the floodwaters in Aluva town that was submerged after the Periyar breached its banks | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: For the first time in its history, Kuttanad is witnessing a mass exodus of people who are leaving their flood-hit homes and escaping to higher land.Though the people survived the massive flood in the past 30 days, the spate on Wednesday was beyond their expectations.

The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) has arranged boat services to Alappuzha and Changanassery to rescue people. As many as 30 of its passenger boats are shifting people from affected areas, including Kainakari. Most of the gruel centres opened in the areas were closed after the water level increased.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: Periyar in spate; Aluva isolated

The district administration also arranged vehicles from the boat jetty to the relief camps to shift people. At the same time, many people were using their own country boats to escape the areas. The district police have confiscated houseboats to use them to shift the flood-stricken people.

Many NGOs, as well as the Alappuzha Diocese, have arranged boats to evacuate people. The Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation also entrusted their workers with fishing boats. Federation president Jackson Pollayil said, more than 20 fishing boats were sent to Alappuzha and Ernakulam for rescue operations.
Alappuzha District Collector S Suhas said all Kainakari residents will be shifted to relief camps. “Sufficient boats, including SWTD and private operators, have been arranged for the purpose. Buses of educational institutions and the KSRTC are shifting people from boat jetties to camps,” he said.

The functioning of Pulinkunnu taluk hospital was shifted to Alappuzha Carmel School. The district administration opened major schools as relief camps. Relief camps were also opened at TDHSS, DVHSS, Matha HSS, Model Girls HSS, St Joseph HS, St Antony HSS, Leo XIII HSS and Kanichukulangara HSS.

ALSO READ | Kerala Floods: 46 killed on Thursday, rain continues

The elevated buildings were selected as relief camps because the authorities fear the water level may increase further.  Though the water level has risen in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad, municipalities like Alappuzha and Cherthala are currently not inundated, which has aided rescue operations, said officers.

CALL THESE NUMBERS
Authorities have urged people living near the riverbanks to exercise caution and comply with the directions issued by authorities. Round-the-clock control rooms have been opened at the collectorate and at the taluk-level: 0477-2238630 (Collectorate), 0477-2253771 (Ambalapuzha), 0478-2813103 (Cherthala), 0479-2412797 (Karthikappally), 0477- 2702221 (Kuttanad), 0479-2302216 (Mavelikkara) and 0479-2452334 (Chengannur).

Current situation  
Several houses and roads have been submerged in the fresh flash floods. The Alappuzha- Changanassery, which was opened for traffic last week after 25 days, was closed again. The district administration has sought the help of the Indian Navy to evacuate stranded people. Personnel of the Indian Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police have been deployed in the affected areas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Rains Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career