Landslide halts traffic on National Highway

Though several private and KSRTC buses started their service from Palakkad to Thrissur, they were forced to stop the service after the water level of the Thrippalur river went up.

Published: 17th August 2018

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: With the police restricting traffic along the National Highway stretch between Palakkad and Thrissur after the landslide at Kuthiran, the highly congested NH stretch turned into a deserted land.

Though several private and KSRTC buses started their service from Palakkad to Thrissur, they were forced to stop the service after the water level of the Thrippalur river went up to the level of the road.“The heavy vehicles were stopped to avoid traffic congestion at Kuthiran as the landslide at the area stalled the traffic movement. Private buses were allowed to carry out its service up to Wadakkanchery. But the flooding and gusty wind forced the motorists to stay away,” said a police officer.

Many people got stranded in several places after the restriction. “My mother is admitted at Jubilee Mission Hospital. I tried to reach Thrissur through Chelakkara route but the road is flooded,” said Madhu, who was stranded at Wadakkanchery on Thursday.

