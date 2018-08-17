Mata Amritanandamayi announces Rs 10 cr for Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mata Amritanandamayi has announced Rs 10 crore for the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

“Each time the rain starts, we know it would cause more and more destruction. My heart goes out to those families which lost their homes and dear ones. We want to help them in whatever way we can,” Mata said in a statement. Physicians and specialists from the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (Amrita Hospital) in Kochi, the Amrita Kripa Charitable Hospitals in Kollam and Kalpetta are also serving flood victims.

A medical camp was opened at Edaguni in Wayanad, where food, clothing and blankets are also distributed.AYUDH, the Math’s youth wing, has opened a relief material collection centre on Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Amritapuri Campus.

It is encouraging people to donate bottled potable water and non-perishable food supplies like biscuits, rice, sugar, salt, tea powder and lentils, as well as sleeping items, toiletries and medication. As soon as the rain stops, volunteers will begin clean-up drives in the affected areas.Last year, the math had donated Rs 2 crore to the state’s cyclone Ockhi Special Relief Fund.