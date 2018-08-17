Home States Kerala

PM Narendra Modi to visit Kerala to take stock of flood situation

Modi tweeted that he would be reaching the state later this evening "to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to floods there.

Published: 17th August 2018 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala this evening to take stock of the flood situation there.

He tweeted that he would be reaching the state later this evening "to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to floods there."

Also Read: Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES

The prime minister spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan this morning.

"We discussed the flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations," Modi, who has been in touch with Vijayan for the last two days, said.

Torrential rain and floods have played havoc in Kerala, claiming the lives of nearly 100 people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Narendra Modi Kerala visit Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Towering nationalist, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career