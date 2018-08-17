Residents reel under flood fury in Neyyattinkara

Tiki Rajwi By

Express News Service

NEYYATINKARA: Inside the dim-lit classroom, the old woman is seated on a wooden bench, her legs stretched out before her, her back to the wall. She rarely speaks up, but gazes, with teary eyes, in abject misery at the bustle around her. “Mother is a kidney patient. She, in fact, was in the hospital when we came to know that our house was getting flooded. So we got a discharge and rushed home. And now we are here,’’ Sindhu, the old woman’s daughter, says, glancing briefly around the two-day-old relief camp. In fact, Vijayamma, 63, had already spent 13 days in the hospital when she was told that stormwater was slowly stealing into her small home at Pananvilakom, Maruthoor, in Neyyattinkara.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: Kochi international airport to remain shut till August 26 morning

Accompanied by Sindhu - a gaunt young woman with worry lines creasing her face - she had immediately raced homeward only to find it flooded. By Wednesday, the entire house, on the banks of the Neyyar, stood submerged, forcing the mother and daughter to move to the Government GHSS in Neyyattinkara town, one of the many relief camps newly opened in Thiruvananthapuram district following the heavy and incessant rainfall.