Wayanad on edge as heavy rain continues

KALPETTA: Wayanad continued to be on the edge as heavy rainfall triggered landslides in forest areas on Thursday, even as shutters of two dams were raised, further inundating low lying areas. As many as 23,281 people from 6,382 families have taken shelter in 187 relief camps across the district.

Due to heavy inflow from catchment areas, the shutters of the Banasurasagar dam and Karappuzha dam were raised. With the shutters of Banasurasagar dam being raised to 265 cm, the water outflow from the dam increased to 225 cubic meters per second. All three shutters of the Karapuzha dam were opened, discharging 55.36 cubic metre per second of water to areas downstream.

The Kabani river continued to be in spate. As many as seven panchayats in the district were under water according to reports reaching here. The condition in northern parts of the district was also grim. In Thirunelly, boats were used to rescue those stranded but the local people complained that sub-standard boats were used for the purpose.