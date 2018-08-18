Home States Kerala

Amid Kerala flood relief efforts, two die with threat of dehydration, starvation at Divine Retreat centre in Chalakkudy

Even though the rescue requests have been around from Friday itself, the people are yet to receive any assistance.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: While the rescue activities continue in different parts of the state, the situation is fearful in Chalakkudy with two deaths at the Divine Retreat centre in Chalakkudy on Saturday.

According to a person in the retreat centre whom Express talked to on Friday, two people were already in critical situation, due to dehydration and starvation.

More than 1000 people are stuck here as the neighbours took refuge in the centre. -"We are isolated and it has been more than two days since we ate something,-" added the source.

Another set of more than 450 are stuck in the rehabilitation centre at Muringoor in Chalakkudy. -"Though a team gave us some food, as not sufficient for so much of people. There are children and aged people in the group,-" added the person from the camp.

Even though the rescue requests have been around from Friday itself, the people are yet to receive any assistance. As the health condition of the people become worst, all of them are in pathetic condition.

