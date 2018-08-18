Home States Kerala

Contribute to Kerala flood relief operations: List of collection points

A residents of Company padi in Kochi, Kerala, being carried to safety (Photo| Albin Mathew/EPS)

By Online Desk

Over 324 lives have been lost in rain-related incidents from May 29 in Kerala. Since August 8, floods, landslides, and related incidents have claimed 173 lives.

All districts except for Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram continue to be on red alert. Major rivers in the state are in full spate and flood water is entering areas up to 7 km away from the banks.

You can contribute to the relief operations by donating to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund or by volunteering or directly helping the collection points with materials.

Most needed items:
Bedsheets, Sleeping mats, Blankets, Nighties, Lungi, Bathing towel (Thorthu), Rusk (No Bread), Biscuits (No cream biscuits), Water (ONLY 20 ltrs cans ), Rice, Sugar, Salt,Milk powder, Pulses, Curry masalas, Oil, spices,tea/coffee powder, RS packets/ electrolytes, water purifying chlorine, tablets, Dettol, First aid kit, Mosquito repellents/Odomos, Anti Septic lotion, Antifungal powder, Bleaching powder/ lime powder, Baby Diapers, Adult Diapers, Sanitary napkins, Toothpaste, Toothbrushes, Body soap, Washing soap, Candles, Matchbox

Here is a list of collection points in Kerala and rest of India where you can contribute emergency materials required for relief operations:


Kerala:

Ernakulam:

1. Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra

Contact:  (9809700000, 9895320567, 9544811555)

For help with transportation to relief camps: Team HOPE: Ebin: 8086430843; Anusha:9633497500; Anoop: 9961333258; Nikitha:7558944310; Abhijith:8330091514

2. Kaloor renewal centre:

Fr. Thomas Pereppadan: 9447060396

Kannur

Control Room, Collectorate, Kannur 
Contact:9446682300, 04972700645.

Pathanamthitta

Helpline number: 9495929008

In Adoor: Anaswara Jewellers, Thomson Bakery, Vazhavila Medicals, Janata Medicals, Santhosh Travels, Sultan Hotel Contact: 9400243496, 9447561466, 0473 4224753

Idukki
District Collector Idukki, Idukki Collectorate

Wayanad
District Collector, Collectorate, Kalpetta, Wayanad 
Contact: 0469 204151, 9745166864, 9746239313.

Thiruvananthapuram:

1. Keltron Vellayambalam campus:

2. SMV school, Thampanoor

3. Sri Mulam Club, Vazhuthacaud

4. YMCA Hall, Statue

5. Cotton Hill School, General Hospital Junction Contact: 919947669280

6. Trivandrum Women's college

7. Karyavattom University Campus
Contact: 7356817773

8. Mar Ivanios Vidyanagar, Nalanchira Contact: 9809700000, 9895320567, 9544811555

Naveen:8281235887, Cyril:8547109702, Anand:7012884796, Bajiyo:9544104313
Sanjay:8086230052, Hashim:7012163227

9. Weavers Village Contact: 04714013939 

Kottayam

1. Thellakam
Contact: 9562527473, 9962497221

For help: 
Chengannur Control Room: 00914792452334; Saji Cheriyan MLA : 00919447069379; Suresh : 00919605535658; James :- 00919447273251

Disaster Relief Team Chengannur Allepey 9545461547 AR Ravi

Thrissur

1. St Maries College: Contact - Sandeep -9388774546
Smitha S Kumar - 9061858512

 

Numbers which can be contacted for getting urgent requirements to relief camps:

Januvin James: 9846333800, Jubin Thomas: 7012463509, Roshin john: 8848769604, Vysakh babu: 7907075834, Philp Mathai: 9526854091, Tintu Thomas: 7907254628, Akhil Koshy Philip: 8086286067

Rest of India-

Chennai:

1. Lotus Exotic Journeys, 33/17, Thomas Nagar, Little Mount, Saidapet Contact: 9789053919.

2. Navin Dayton Heights, B block, community Hall, No.76, Nelson Manickam Road Contact: 7871512200, 9884408677, 9442527878

Hyderabad: 

1. SMR Vinay City
contact: 9000351888, 9703503573, 9840921173
Bollaram Road, Miyapur, Hyderabad 49

2. English and Foreign Languages University
Contact: Nandu: 9526251596, Parvathy: 8089245410
Anandu G: 8086869573, Ajay: 9746286425, Tony: 9177509603
Address: outside Gate No:3, EFLU, Near Sitaphalmandi over bridge

3. Banjara Hills
contact: Akhi: 7842216157, Nivin: 8790408101, Nithin: 8606821009
Address: Flat no6-3-594/10A, Anand Nagar, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

4. Tata Institute of Social Science
ContactL 7382092647, 7995926635, 9633134831, 8547930466
Address: SR Sanakran Block, TSIPARD Campus
NIRD road, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500030

5.Central University of Hyderabad 
Contact: Roshna: 9400339959
Nithin: 9542342021

6. Kerala Flood Relief Aid Collection - Lamakaan (18 August - 19 August)

Bengaluru

1. Ganga Vertica, Neeladri main Road, Electronic City Contact: 8867846625

2. Avohi, Venus Building, Kalyana Mandapa Road, Jakkasandra Ext, Koramangala (9731980066)

3. Confederation of Indian Industry, CII, 12 Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar (7001663618, 9740233244) 

4. Keli Cultural Association, Pruksa Silvana, Nimbekaipura Road, Budigere Cross, Old Madras Road Contact: 9945481192

5. Tanzeb, 4017, First Cross Road, Stage 2, Domlur Contact: 9916900719

6. Midway City Owners Association, Concorde Midway City, Basapura Road, Hosa Road Junction Contact: 9964741820, 8041234875

7. Sankara Eye Hospital Kundalahali Gate, Varthur Main Road Contact: 9739011685 

8. Visthar, KRC Road, Kothanur Post Contact: 080 28465294/5, 9964171982.

9. Indian Social Institute, 24 Benson Road, Benson Town, Bengaluru Contact: 23536189/23536364, 9980331471.

10. SCM-India, 29, 2nd Cross, CSI compound, Mission Road, Bengaluru Contact: 080 22223761.

11. Lions Club, No 9 Hanumanthappa Road, Sonangi Layout, Kammanahalli, Main Road, Bengaluru-33, Contact: 08041614128

12. MC layout near Vijayanagar metro station-  9035170707

Bellandur- 9894695657

(This article will be updated)

Messages in social media, using hashtags #Keralafloods, #Keralarescue and #Keralarainhelp have been trending on Twitter, seeking and offering aid to people in these tough times.

#DoforKerala, #Anbodu  Kochi, #Anbodu Trivandrum, #Koodeundu by Troll Trivandrum and a Facebook page called ‘Trivandrum Indian’ have already started supplying essential items to affected people staying  at relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram.

