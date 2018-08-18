Contribute to Kerala flood relief operations: List of collection points in India

By Online Desk

Over 324 lives have been lost in rain-related incidents from May 29 in Kerala. Since August 8, floods, landslides and related incidents have claimed 173 lives.

All districts except for Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram continue to be on red alert. Major rivers in the state are in full spate and flood water is entering areas up to 7 km away from the banks.

You can contribute to the relief operations by donating to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund or by volunteering or directly helping the collection points with materials.

Most needed items:

Bedsheets, Sleeping mats, Blankets, Nighties, Lungi, Bathing towel (Thorthu), Rusk (No Bread), Biscuits (No cream biscuits), Water (ONLY 20 ltrs cans ), Rice, Sugar, Salt,Milk powder, Pulses, Curry masalas, Oil, spices,tea/coffee powder, RS packets/ electrolytes, water purifying chlorine, tablets, Dettol

,First aid kit, Mosquitoe repellents/Odomos, Anti Septic lotion, Anti fungal powder, Bleaching powder/ lime powder, Baby Diapers, Adult Diapers, Sanitary napkins, Toothpaste, Tooth brushes, Body soap,

Washing soap, Candles, Match box

Here is a list of collection points in Kerala and rest of India where you can contribute emergency materials required for relief operations:



Kerala:

Ernakulam:

1. Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra

Contact: (9809700000, 9895320567, 9544811555)

For help with transportation to relief camps: Team HOPE: Ebin: 8086430843; Anusha:9633497500; Anoop: 9961333258; Nikitha:7558944310; Abhijith:8330091514

2. Kaloor renewal centre:

Fr. Thomas Pereppadan: 9447060396

Thiruvananthapuram:

1. Keltron Vellayambalam campus:

2. SMV school, Thampanoor

3. YMCA Hall, Statue

4. Cotton Hill School, General Hospital Junction

5. Trivandrum Women's college

6. Karyavattom University Campus

Contact: 7356817773

Kottayam

1. Thellakam

Contact: 9562527473, 9962497221

For help:

Chengannur Control Room: 00914792452334; Saji Cheriyan MLA : 00919447069379; Suresh : 00919605535658; James :- 00919447273251

Disaster Relief Team Chengannur Allepey 9545461547 AR Ravi

Thrissur

1. St Maries College: Contact - Sandeep -9388774546

Smitha S kumar - 9061858512

Numbers which can be contacted for getting urgent requirments to relief camps:

Januvin james: 9846333800, Jubin thomas: 7012463509, Roshin john: 8848769604, Vysakh babu: 7907075834, Philp mathai: 9526854091, Tintu thomas: 7907254628, Akhil koshy Philip: 8086286067

Rest of India:

Hyderabad:

1. SMR Vinay City

contact: 9000351888, 9703503573, 9840921173

Bollaram road, Miyapur, Hyderabad 49

2. English and Foreign Languages University

Contact: Nandu: 9526251596, Parvathy: 8089245410

Anandu G: 8086869573, Ajay: 9746286425, Tony: 9177509603

Address: outside Gate No:3, EFLU, Near Sitaphalmandi over bridge

3. Banjara Hills

contact: Akhi: 7842216157, Nivin: 8790408101, Nithin: 8606821009

Address: Flat no6-3-594/10A, Anand Nagar, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

4. Tata Institute of Social Science

ContactL 7382092647, 7995926635, 9633134831, 8547930466

Address: SR Sanakran Block, TSIPARD Campus

NIRD road, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500030

5.Central University of Hyderabad

Contact: Roshna: 9400339959

Nithin: 9542342021

6. Kerala Flood Relief Aid Collection - Lamakaan

18 August - 19 August

Bengaluru

1. Ganga Vertica, Neeladri main Road, Electronic City Contact: 8867846625

2. Avohi, Venus Building, Kalyana Mandapa Road, Jakkasandra Ext, Koramangala (9731980066)

3. Confederation of Indian Industry, CII, 12 Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar (7001663618, 9740233244)

4. Keli Cultural Association, Pruksa Silvana, Nimbekaipura Road, Budigere Cross, Old Madras Road Contact: 9945481192

5. Tanzeb, 4017, First Cross Road, Stage 2, Domlur Contact: 9916900719

6. Midway City Owners Association, Concorde Midway City, Basapura Road, Hosa Road Junction Contact: 9964741820, 8041234875

7. Sankara Eye Hospital Kundalahali Gate, Varthur Main Road Contact: 9739011685

(This article will be updated)

Messages in social media, using hashtags #Keralafloods, #Keralarescue and #Keralarainhelp have been trending on Twitter, seeking and offering aid to people in these tough times.

#DoforKerala, #Anbodu Kochi, #Anbodu Trivandrum, #Koodeundu by Troll Trivandrum and a Facebook page called ‘Trivandrum Indian’ have already started supplying essential items to affected people staying at relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram.