Contribute to Kerala flood relief operations: List of collection points in India

Over 324 lives have been lost in rain-related incidents from May 29 in Kerala. Since August 8, floods, landslides and related incidents have claimed 173 lives.

Published: 18th August 2018 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

A residents of Company padi in Kochi, Kerala, being carried to safety (Photo| Albin Mathew/EPS)

By Online Desk

All districts except for Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram continue to be on red alert. Major rivers in the state are in full spate and flood water is entering areas up to 7 km away from the banks.

You can contribute to the relief operations by donating to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund or by volunteering or directly helping the collection points with materials.

Most needed items:
Bedsheets, Sleeping mats, Blankets, Nighties, Lungi, Bathing towel (Thorthu), Rusk (No Bread), Biscuits (No cream biscuits), Water (ONLY 20 ltrs cans ), Rice, Sugar, Salt,Milk powder, Pulses, Curry masalas, Oil, spices,tea/coffee powder, RS packets/ electrolytes, water purifying chlorine, tablets, Dettol
,First aid kit, Mosquitoe repellents/Odomos, Anti Septic lotion, Anti fungal powder, Bleaching powder/ lime powder, Baby Diapers, Adult Diapers, Sanitary napkins, Toothpaste, Tooth brushes, Body soap, 
Washing soap, Candles, Match box

Here is a list of collection points in Kerala and rest of India where you can contribute emergency materials required for relief operations:


Kerala:

Ernakulam:

1. Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra

Contact:  (9809700000, 9895320567, 9544811555)

For help with transportation to relief camps: Team HOPE: Ebin: 8086430843; Anusha:9633497500; Anoop: 9961333258; Nikitha:7558944310; Abhijith:8330091514

2. Kaloor renewal centre:

Fr. Thomas Pereppadan: 9447060396

 

Thiruvananthapuram:

1. Keltron Vellayambalam campus:

2. SMV school, Thampanoor

3. YMCA Hall, Statue

4. Cotton Hill School, General Hospital Junction

5. Trivandrum Women's college

6. Karyavattom University Campus
Contact: 7356817773

Kottayam

1. Thellakam
Contact: 9562527473, 9962497221

For help: 
Chengannur Control Room: 00914792452334; Saji Cheriyan MLA : 00919447069379; Suresh : 00919605535658; James :- 00919447273251

Disaster Relief Team Chengannur Allepey 9545461547 AR Ravi

Thrissur

1. St Maries College: Contact - Sandeep -9388774546
Smitha S kumar - 9061858512

 

Numbers which can be contacted for getting urgent requirments to relief camps:

Januvin james: 9846333800, Jubin thomas: 7012463509, Roshin john: 8848769604, Vysakh babu: 7907075834, Philp mathai: 9526854091, Tintu thomas: 7907254628, Akhil koshy Philip: 8086286067

Rest of India:

Hyderabad: 

1. SMR Vinay City
contact: 9000351888, 9703503573, 9840921173
Bollaram road, Miyapur, Hyderabad 49

2. English and Foreign Languages University
Contact: Nandu: 9526251596, Parvathy: 8089245410
Anandu G: 8086869573, Ajay: 9746286425, Tony: 9177509603
Address: outside Gate No:3, EFLU, Near Sitaphalmandi over bridge

3. Banjara Hills
contact: Akhi: 7842216157, Nivin: 8790408101, Nithin: 8606821009
Address: Flat no6-3-594/10A, Anand Nagar, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

4. Tata Institute of Social Science
ContactL 7382092647, 7995926635, 9633134831, 8547930466
Address: SR Sanakran Block, TSIPARD Campus
NIRD road, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500030

5.Central University of Hyderabad 
Contact: Roshna: 9400339959
Nithin: 9542342021

6. Kerala Flood Relief Aid Collection - Lamakaan

18 August - 19 August

Bengaluru

1. Ganga Vertica, Neeladri main Road, Electronic City Contact: 8867846625

2. Avohi, Venus Building, Kalyana Mandapa Road, Jakkasandra Ext, Koramangala (9731980066)

3. Confederation of Indian Industry, CII, 12 Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar (7001663618, 9740233244) 

4. Keli Cultural Association, Pruksa Silvana, Nimbekaipura Road, Budigere Cross, Old Madras Road Contact: 9945481192

5. Tanzeb, 4017, First Cross Road, Stage 2, Domlur Contact: 9916900719

6. Midway City Owners Association, Concorde Midway City, Basapura Road, Hosa Road Junction Contact: 9964741820, 8041234875

7. Sankara Eye Hospital Kundalahali Gate, Varthur Main Road Contact: 9739011685 

(This article will be updated)

Messages in social media, using hashtags #Keralafloods, #Keralarescue and #Keralarainhelp have been trending on Twitter, seeking and offering aid to people in these tough times.

#DoforKerala, #Anbodu  Kochi, #Anbodu Trivandrum, #Koodeundu by Troll Trivandrum and a Facebook page called ‘Trivandrum Indian’ have already started supplying essential items to affected people staying  at relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

