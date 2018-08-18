Follow National Crisis Management Committee's directions on rehabilitation: Supreme Court to Kerala, Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) and a sub-committee set up by Kerala government to deal with the flood situation in the state to coordinate and explore the possibility of reducing the water level at the Mullaperiyar Dam by three feet.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice D Y Chandrachud asked Kerala and Tamil Nadu to abide by the directions given by NCMC on the rehabilitation of displaced people and the reduction of water level from the existing 142 feet to 139 feet at the dam.

During a short hearing, the bench observed that it was not an expert to deal with such severe natural calamity and was leaving the decision to the executive to manage the crisis and asked Kerala to submit the report on the steps taken on disaster management and rehabilitation measures by August 24.

The bench asked the authorities to notify a disaster management plan to the public in Kerala, so that people ultimately do not suffer a catastrophe and said, "State has never faced such a calamity in so many decades."The court also appreciated the efforts of Kerala government in rescuing people trapped in floods.

Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha told the bench that the meeting of the committees as directed by the court was still in progress and that a decision would be taken soon. He also informed the court that the situation at the dam site is being monitored continuously at the highest level.

The court also ordered that the decision taken by NCMC with respect to reduction of water level should be followed by Tamil Nadu in true spirit.

Earlier today, Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha chaired the meeting and held a video conference with the Chief Secretaries of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It was decided to mobilise additional resources of all agencies including Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide the required assistance to Kerala.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Russel Joy, who was seeking a direction to Tamil Nadu to manage the water level in the reservoir after the floods in Kerala wreaked havoc in the State.