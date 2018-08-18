Home States Kerala

Gujarat announces Rs 10 crore assistance for flood-hit Kerala

Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps and a tweet from Pinarayi Vijayan, the southern state's chief minister, said that the loss from the floods was Rs 19,512 crore.

Published: 18th August 2018 05:20 PM

Kerala rain, water

File Photo of Kerala Flood. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government today announced financial aid of Rs 10 crore for Kerala which has been ravaged by the worst floods in almost a century.

According to the control room of the Kerala state disaster management authority, 194 people have been killed and 36 missing in the floods since August 8.

A Gujarat government press release issued today informed that chief minister Vijay Rupani had announced Rs 10 crore as financial assistance for Kerala.

"Expressing sensitivity towards people affected by devastating floods in Kerala, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced Rs 10 crore financial assistance for the state from chief minister relief fund," the government said in a press release.

"Government of Gujarat is with flood-affected people of Kerala and has announced Rs 10 crore financial assistance for the flood-hit state," Rupani tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Governor P Sathasivam, CM Vijayan, Union Minister K J Alphons and officials conducted an aerial survey of the worst-hit Aluva-Thrissur regions of Kerala.

Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

