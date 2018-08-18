How to contribute to Kerala flood relief operations

By Online Desk

In one of the most destructive deluge Kerala has seen in a century, over 324 lives have been lost due to excessive rain, landslides and flood.

With the rain still going on and 35 of the 39 dams in the state open, the situation of flood is still not giving any signs of respite. Currently, all districts in the state, except Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram are under Red Alert.

The state had asked Central government for an interim relief of Rs 2,000 crore to which the centre has announced an amount of Rs 500 crore. Kerala estimates it has suffered damages of nearly Rs 20,000 crore so far due to the flood.

In this moment, Kerala needs all the help it can get.

Here is how you can contribute to the relief operations in Kerala:

1. Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund:

You can directly donate to the Chief Minister's distress Relief Fund or CMDRF through netbanking, Cheque/DD or third party applications.

Donating through netbanking:

Name of Donee: CMDRF

Account number: 67319948232

PAN: AAAGD0584M

Bank: State Bank of India

Branch: City Branch, Thiruvananthapuram

IFS code: SBIN0070028

Click to go to CMDRF page

The donations can also be made by accessing the webpage- http://cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/

Address to sent cheque/DD:

The Principal Secretary (Finance) Treasurer,

Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund,

Secretariat,

Thiruvananthapuram – 695001

Donations to the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund are exempted from income tax as well as Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010.

2. Through Amazon application- Habitat for Humanity India, World Vision India, Goonj

Online shopping Amazon has introduced a new feature that allows people to contribute essentials to the affected people staying in the relief camps.

All you have to do is, open the app and scroll down where you can see a tab 'Kerala needs your help'.

By clicking the tab, you will see options of 3 NGOs. Click on an NGO to browse their wish lish. Add items to the cart and make payment. The items will be delivered to the respective NGO which they will supply to the camps.

NRIs and non resident malayalees can make use of this option to show their support.

3. By contributing directly to the various collection points in your city

You can contribute to the flood relief operations by chipping in to the collection points held in your city.

It is advisable to make cash donations only to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund and not to any other agency.

There are multiple collection points set up in cities all over India. You can donate clothes, medicines, sanitary napkins, read-to-make food items, tea, coffee, sugar and rice among others.

Avoid donating used and damaged clothes.

Here are some collection points in various cities:

Cochin based Anbodu Kochi has set up collection point in the Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra and is also taking part in the relief operations.

SBI waives all charges on remittance to CMDRF

The State Bank of India has decided to waive all charges on remittance to the CMDRF, penalty on non-maintenance of minimum account balance from proceeds of relief fund provided by the government and agencies and if already recovered, such charges would be refunded for customers in the state.

The bank has extended Xpress Credit to existing customers with relaxed norms for a month, deployed cash at PoS (Point of Sale) to enable people avail Rs 2,000 to meet daily cash requirements across the state.

Persons who have lost or displaced personal documents can open small accounts with only photos and signature or thumb impressions and all employees of SBI deployed to address requirements of the customers and ensure best possible service.

To find missing persons:

https://keralarescue.in/ will help in tracking missing persons as well as marking your location and requirements. The site also allows you to register as a volunteer.