By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today announced Rs 5 crore as assistance to Kerala for support of the flood-affected people there.

Expressing concern over the serious flood situation in Kerala, Das said that 3.25 crore people of Jharkhand are with natives of Kerala in this hour of grief, an official release said.

A total of 194 people have lost their lives in the tragedies caused by incessant rains in Kerala for past few days.

Besides human casualties, the calamities have also damaged properties on a large scale there.