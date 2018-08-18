Kerala Flood: Kozhikode breathe a sigh of relief after rains subside

By Express News Service

Sunny days are back in Kozhikode after a while bringing much relief to thousands of people tormented by incessant rains. The magnitude of rain has gone down considerably across the district on Saturday. The updates on rain from all official quarters in the district are positive sprouting hope.

Besides the decline in the amount of rainfall, no major incidents of rain-wreaked havoc are reported in the city. Water has started to recede from the roads and major streets. In some areas, relief camps were shut on Saturday as inhabitants left to their homes. Two camps were shut in Thamarassery taluk on Saturday. Four camps stopped functioning in Koyilandy and three relief camps was closed down by the authotities in Vatakara.

Even reports from the hilly regions of the district in Thamarassery taluk are heartening. Though the rains have not stopped, the magnitude and the intensity of the downpour has come down. Water has started to recede from the hilly terrains while the low lying areas of the district are still tormented due to waterlogging. Thousands of people in these areas are still in relief camps. More relief camps are likely to shut operation by evening as people have started to leave for their homes in various parts of the district.

According to authorities in all four control rooms opened in the district, the situation is getting better with downpour coming down and no more incidents on landslips and landslides are reported. The revenue officials are now trying to take the stock of the total loss suffered during the monsoon period. The district is estimated to have incurred a loss of around Rs 500 crore during the monsoon period.

Two houses are known have collapsed in Koyilandy taluk, informed officials. According to the details available with them, the incidents were reported from Koorachund and Naduvannur respectively. A body of a person who went missing was also found in Vengeri village. The authorities are yet to identify the deceased person, informed officials.

Migrant labourer dies

A migrant labourer identified as Saibul Sheikh, from Nadia district of West Bengal died of electrocution on Friday night. According to Nallalam police, the deceased died after getting an electric shock from the motor at his rented house. A elderly women identified as Kalyani, 78, a native of Thalakkulathur also died on Friday night due to electrocution.

Teenager commits suicide

A 19-year-old boy identified as Kailas, son of Ramesh from Karanthur, committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence allegedly for losing his certificates in the floods. The incident came to light on on Saturday morning. Kailas and his family were shifted to a relief camp a few days after his house was submerged in the flood water. He had secured admission for a course in ITI and supposed to join recently. The boy, on returning home, committed suicide after he found all his cerficates and important documents missing.

Relief camps in the district

Kozhikode Taluk

Total Relief Camps - 186

Total Families - 9935

Total inmates - 31011

Thamarassery Taluk

Total relief camps - 27

Total families - 1174

Total members - 3926

Koyilandy taluk

Will be updated by 4:30 pm as people are leaving relief camps.

Vatakara Taluk

Total relief camps - 28

Total familes - 862

Total inmates - 3427