Kerala floods: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extends aid of Rs 10 crore

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today extended a financial aid of Rs 10 crore to flood-ravaged Kerala.

Kumar said that he was deeply distressed and saddened by the tragic loss of lives and large scale damage to properties caused by the incessant rains that have been lashing the southern state for the past few days.

"No one knows better than the people of Bihar about the miseries caused by natural calamities during flood. I am sending a small contribution of Rs 10 crore from Chief Ministers Relief Fund, Bihar, for relief and rehabilitation works in the flood-affected areas," Kumar wrote in a letter addressed to his Kerala counterpart Pinnari Vijayan.

I believe that under your able guidance and leadership, the people of Kerala would recover soon from the losses that they have suffered.

I am confident the strength and resilience of the people of Kerala will carry the state through this catastrophe, Kumar added.

In the rain-battered Kerala, a total of 194 people have lost their lives so far.