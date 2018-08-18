Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: How to save your water damaged phone during emergency

Follow these steps for increasing the chances of your phone's survival if it is dropped in water during an escape attempt

Published: 18th August 2018

By Online Desk

With rescue teams in Kerala depending a lot on GPS coordinates and flashlights to spot isolated flood survivors, it is essential to keep mobile phones well and intact.

Follow these steps to increase your phone's survival chances increasing the chances, if it is dropped in water during an escape attempt or under any similar situation.

  • Switch off the mobile phone immediately if not automatically shut down.
     
  • Don't press any button or key immediately, shaking the device will do no good but rather will
    push the droplets further in.
     
  • Don't blow through any holes in the device, as this will speed up the spread of water.
     
  • Remove the case and separate the phone battery, sim card(s) and MicroSD card as fast as possible.
     
  • Dab the device interiors dry with clean cloth and try as much as possible to avoid sweeping.
     
  • If available, make use of vacuum devices to suck out the water.
     
  • Bury the device in a bag of rice as uncooked rice is a good absorber of moisture.
     
  • Be patient, give it some time.
TAGS
Kerala rains Kerala floods Mobile falls in water Kerala Rescue Kerala flood rescue

