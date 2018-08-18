Kerala Floods: More camps set up as death toll rises to 160

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM : As rain continues to batter Malappuram, additional relief camps have been set up in the district, pushing the total to 160. According to the District Disaster Management Cell, around 5,000 families have sought shelter in the camps. More camps are likely to be opened as Bharatappuzha, Chaliyar and Kadalundippuzha rivers continue to overflow.

Two more deaths were reported on Friday, pushing the toll from the district to 47. The body of Abdul Hakeem, who went missing from Kuzhimanna near Kondotty on Thursday, was recovered by rescue personnel on Friday. Kalikkutty, 70, died at her residence in Othukkungal panchayat. Additional units of the Army, NDRF, Air Force and Navy were deployed across the district on Friday.

The district administration has opened a special cell to coordinate the activities of rescue personnel sent by the Centre. Traffic on many routes remain disrupted. Bus services from Kozhikode to rural areas of Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts were suspended due to the alarming rise in the water level of rivers.

The District Collector has directed taluk authorities to evacuate people residing in landslide-prone areas. Traffic through the Nadukani ghat road connecting Nilambur with Gudalur region of Tamil Nadu was suspended after landslides in several parts of the road. Many vehicles are stranded on the inter-state highway.