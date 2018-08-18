Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aerial survey called off

Modi, who arrived in the state capital on Friday night, flew in to Kochi earlier in the morning.

Published: 18th August 2018 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday night. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)

By IANS

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aerial survey to witness the massive loss and destruction triggered by the torrential rains in Kerala was called off on Saturday due to bad weather, state government officials said.

Modi, who arrived in the state capital on Friday night, flew in to Kochi earlier in the morning.

The Prime Minister was to be accompanied in his survey by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, State Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekheran and other top state officials.

His visit comes at a time when the Congress-led opposition has been demanding immediate deployment of the Army since the state government has been unable to deal with the crisis.

Overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of 180 people as of Saturday morning, with over 3 lakh others forced to move to some 2,000 relief camps.

Before returning to Delhi from Kochi, the Prime Minister will chair a meeting to discuss the situation.

Rains subsided on Saturday morning resulting in the water level in Idukki and parts of Ernakulam and Thrissur districts coming down.

But on Friday night, air lifting could not take place in Chengannur as the incessant rains continued in the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi aerial survey Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Pranab Mukherjee, LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj pay homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
For representational purposes
Kerala Floods: How to Charge your mobile phone using battery 
Gallery
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain