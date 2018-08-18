Kerala floods: Train Services affected; some trains fully/partially cancelled

By UNI

Train No 12076 Thiruvananthpuram-Kozhikkode Janshatabdhi express will be short terminated at Ernakulam Jn, Train No 12075 Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram Janshatabdhi express will be operated from Ernakulam Jn, Train No 16342 Thiruvananthapuram-Guruvayur Inter-city express is partially cancelled between Ernakulam-Guruvayur, Train No 16341 Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram Intercity express is partially cancelled between Guruvayur-Ernakulam.

A Special express train will be operated on Friday from Thiruvananthapuram central at 1700 hrs via Nagercoil Town, Tirunelveli, Chennai egmore, Gudur. This will stop at Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tiruchchirappalli Jn, and Chennai Egmore.

Three passenger special services will be operated between Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram via Alappuzha. This will start from Ernakulam Jn at 0800 hrs, 1130 hrs and 1500 hrs and stop at all stations en route.

Two passenger special services will be operated between Thiuvananthapuram-Ernakulam via Alappuzha. This will start from Thiruvananthapuram central at 0900 hrs. and 1500 hrs. and stop at all stations en route.

Two passenger special services will be operated between Thiuvananthapuram-Ernakulam via Alappuzha. This will start from Thiruvananthapuram central at 1130 hrs and 1915 hrs and stop at Kochuveli, Kazhakuttam, Murukkumpuzha, Chirayinkeezh, Kadakkavur, Varkala, Paravur, Mayyanad, Kollam, Perinad, Sasthankotta, Karunagapally, Cheppad, Haripad, Ampalapuzha, Alappuzha, Mararikulam, Cherthala, Turavur and Kumbalam, a release said here.

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 18 (UNI) In view of flash floods and landslides in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad divisions, train services between Kayamkulam-Kottayam-Ernakulam and Ernakulam-Shoranur Jn-Palakkad shall remain suspended till 1600 hrs on August 18.

A release from the Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway on Saturday said the following changes in train services are introduced.

Train services fully cancelled on Friday:

Train No 16302 Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express

Train No 16302 Shoranur-Thiruvananthapuram Venad Express

Train No 16650 Nagercoil-Mangalore Parasuram Express

Train No 16649 Mangalore-Nagercoil Parasuram Express

Train No. 16347 Trivandrum – Mangalore Express

Train No.16650 Nagercoil – Mangalore Parasuram Express

Train No.22653 Trivandrum – Nizamuddin Express

Train No.16332 Trivandrum – Mumbai CST Express

Train No.16629 Trivandrum – Mangaluru Malabar

Train No.16604 Trivandrum – Mangaluru Maveli Express

Train No.12698 Trivandrum – Chennai Express

Train No.12624 Trivandrum – Chennai Express

Train No.12696 Trivandrum – Chennai Express

Train No.16343 Trivandrum – Madurai Amritha Express

Train No.16305 Ernakulam – Kannur Intercity Express

Train No.16792 Palghat – Tirunelveli Express

Train No.22637 Chennai – Mangaluru West Coast Express

Train No.12617 Ernakulam – Nizamuddin Mangala Express

Train No.16355 Kochuveli – Mangalore Antyodaya Express of August 18.

The train services diverted on August 17: Train No. 12625 Trivandrum – New Delhi Kerala Express which will run via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Erode, Train No. 16316 Kochuveli – KSR Bengaluru Express to run via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Erode, Train No. 17229 Trivandrum – Hyderabad Sabari Express to run via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Erode, Train No. 16382 Kanniyakumari – Mumbai CST Express to run via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Erode, Train No. 22646 Trivandrum – Indore Ahilya Nagari Express to run via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Erode and Train No. 17230 Hyderabad - Trivandrum Sabari Express to run via Erode, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil.

Train services partially cancelled on Friday:

Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express between Ernakulam and Guruvayur

Train No. 12677 KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Intercity Express between Coimbatore and Ernakulam

Train No.12678 Ernakulam – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express between Ernakulam and Coimbatore

Train No.13352 Alleppey – Dhanbhad Express between Alleppey and Chennai and will run from Chennai to Dhanbad

Train No.12431 Trivandrum – Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express partially cancelled between Trivandrum and Mangaluru and will run from Mangaluru Junction to Nizamuddin

Train No.12217 Kochuveli – Chandigarh Sampark Kranti Express between Kochuveli and Mangaluru and will run from Mangaluru to Chandigarh

Train No.16346 Trivandrum – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express between Trivandrum and Mangaluru and will run run from Mangaluru to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

Train No.16359 Ernakulam – Patna Express between Ernakulam and Coimbatore and will run from Coimbatore to Patna.

