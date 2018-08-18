Home States Kerala

NDRF launches biggest-ever operation in flood-hit Kerala; 58 teams deputed

The NDRF has evacuated over 10,000 people from the heavy rains and flood waters affected areas of Kerala till now as it said it has launched its biggest-ever relief and rescue operation.

Published: 18th August 2018 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NDRF has evacuated over 10,000 people from the heavy rains and flood waters affected areas of Kerala till now as it said it has launched its biggest-ever relief and rescue operation in the country till date.

The deadliest deluge in Kerala in close to a century has claimed 194 lives since August 8.

A total of 58 teams of the force have been deputed to work in Kerala out of which 55 are working on ground.

Three teams are on their way, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

"The force has intensified its rescue and relief operations in the flood-ravaged state of Kerala."

"This is the highest ever deployment of NDRF in a single state since its raising (in 2006) and hence this becomes this becomes our biggest-ever disaster response operation till date," he said.

Each team of the federal disaster contingency force has about 35-40 personnel.

He said the teams, till now, have rescued 194 persons and 12 animals while it has evacuated a total of 10,467 persons.

"Pre-hospital treatment has been administered to 159 people till now. Operations are still on," the spokesperson said.

The NDRF teams are operational at present in Thrissur (15), Pathanamthitta (13), Alappuzha (11), Ernakulum (5), Idukki (4), Mallapuram (3), Wayanad and Kozhikode (2 each).

The spokesperson said that a control room based here was monitoring the situation round-the-clock and was in close touch with other agencies and stakeholders involved to provide succour to the affected people.

As per information from the control room of the State Disaster Management, since August 8, 194 people have lost their lives and 36 are missing.

Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photo | Instagram)
IN PICS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in Mumbai
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre