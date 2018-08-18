People heave a sigh of relief as magnitude of rainfall decreases considerably

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After a week or more, bright sun was seen above at Kozhikode on Friday sprouting hope among thousands of people who are tormented by the downpour. Though, it is still raining in the district, the magnitude of the rain has decreased considerably in almost all parts of the district bringing much relief. According to official reports, water from the roads and lanes has started to recede enabling transportation to many affected areas. Officers at all four control rooms opened in the district said no major incident was reported in the district on Friday.

“No incident has been reported so far on Friday. Even the amount of rainfall has come down in most places,” said officers at the control room except in Koyilandy taluk where a house had collapsed completely. Meanwhile, one more relief camp was opened on Friday at Vadakara taluk at Maniyur. District Social Justice Department has extended a helping hand for the senior citizens, handicapped people, differently disabled children and other who need special care and attention at the relief camps.

The list of members who require care has been made by the officers and their required amenities are met. The Railways on Friday opened a help desk for hundreds of passengers who were stranded at Kozhikode railway station. Over hundreds of passengers were stranded at Kozhikode as trains to South Kerala stopped operations at Kozhikode owing to heavy rain and water on railway tracks. Many trains which came from Mangaluru and Kannur were stopped as per the direction of the officers at Kozhikode on Thursday.

(Photo | PTI)

The plight of all these passengers doubled with the KSRTC and even private buses stopping services to South Kerala or even Central Kerala. Meanwhile, special trains conducted services between Kozhikode to Kannur and Mangaluru on Friday carrying hundreds of passengers to their destinations. A few KSRTC buses were also scheduled to Wayanad as many from the region were stranded in the city.

KSRTC buses were arranged to Wayanad as per the direction of Transport Minister A K Saseendran. Owing to the huge inflow of water, the shutters of the Kakkayam dam was raised to two feet on Friday, informed KSEB Assistant Engineer. The officers also directed the residents along the bank of the Kuttiady river to be alert and stay safe.

Kozhikode-bound travellers stuck in Palakkad

Palakkad: Hundreds of passengers bound for Kozhikode and beyond by trains alighted at Palakkad junction due to the termination of train services to Kozhikode. Railways officers said train services from Palakkad junction to Kozhikode junction were suspended till 4 pm on Friday. They said inspection team members had gone to the field to study the situation.

They will conduct a meeting later with the Divisional Railway Manager to decide on whether or not to resume services. A large crowd of commuters was also seen waiting for a ride at the Olavakkode bus stand. They were in for disappointment, as buses bound for Kozhikode only conducted services till Mannarkkad and Perinthalmanna. Several buses stayed off the road. Even KSRTC did not operate from Palakkad to Kozhikode.