PM Modi chairs high-level meeting, announces Rs 500 crore immediate flood relief for Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reviewed the grave flood scenario in the state, has announced an immediate relief of Rs 500 crore against a demand of Rs 2000 crore from the state. Kerala has come up with an initial assessment of damages to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore due to monsoon calamities.

The Prime Minister who reached the state on Friday night stayed at Raj Bhavan in the state capital. On Saturday morning he went to Kochi. Though initially a decision was taken to cancel his aerial visit of the affected regions due to adverse weather conditions, later after the review meeting, the PM had a short visit as permitted by weather conditions.

He made an aerial assessment of the damages in some of the affected areas. He was accompanied by Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam and officials. Later he reviewed the flood situation and rescue measures in a meeting with the CM and officials, at the Southern Naval Command. Modi expressed grief on the deaths and damage caused to lives and property due to floods.

The PM announced a financial assistance of Rs 500 crore, which would be in addition to Rs 100 crore earlier announced by the Union Home Minister. He assured the state government that as requested additional relief materials including food grains and medicines would be provided.

The Prime Minister complimented the state government for the efforts in meeting the challenges of the unprecedented situation. He observed that rescue of people still marooned remains the topmost priority. The Union Government will continue to support the state government in all its endeavours, said the PM.

PM Modi's top announcements

PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per individual to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured from PM’s National Relief Funds (PMNRF).

PM directs Insurance Companies to hold special camps for assessment and timely release of compensation to affected families/beneficiaries under social security schemes. The directions have also been issued for early clearance of claims under Fasal Bima Yojna to agriculturists.

Also directs the National Highways Authority of India to repair national highways damaged due to floods on priority. Central Public Sectors like NTPC and PGCIL have also been directed to be available to render all possible assistance to the state government in restoring power lines.

Villagers, whose houses have been destroyed in the floods, will be provided Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin houses on priority irrespective of their priority in the Permanent Wait List of PMAY-G.

Under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme 5.5 crore person days have been sanctioned in the labour budget of 2018-19. Any request for incurring the person days would be considered as per the requirement projected by the state.

Under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture farmers would be provided assistance for replantation of damaged horticulture crops.

57 Teams of NDRF with about 1300 personnel and 435 boats are deployed for search and rescue operations. Five companies of BSF, CISF and RAFs have been deployed for rescue and relief measures.

The Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard are also deployed for assisting in search and rescue operations. A total of 38 helicopters have been deployed for rescue and relief measures. In addition, 20 aircraft are also being used for ferrying resources.

Army has deployed 10 Columns and 10 Teams of Engineering Task Force (ETFs) involving around 790 trained personnel’s. Navy is providing 82 teams. The Coast Guard has provided 42 teams; 2 helicopters and 2 ships.

Since August 9, the NDRF, Army and Navy together rescued and evacuated 6714 persons and provided medical assistance to 891 persons.

In July, a central team led by Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Alphons Kannanthanam had visited the flood affected districts. Last week Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the flood and landslide affected areas. He carried out aerial survey of the affected areas.