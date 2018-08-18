Poverty no barrier for helping hands: Daily Labourer donates 10 Kilogram rice

Gopika I S By

KOCHI: Raghavan, a 55-year-old daily labourer, was on his way out from a relief camp. He contributed 10 kg of rice from his meagre savings. “All are working hard to save those lives. This is all I can afford to do. I would urge others to contribute a half of what they will need for their family and dependents. We can restrict ourselves a bit and help the thousands out there with nothing,” he said.

Living in a thatched house, he still had the heart to help. There are many like Raghavan who throng the relief material collection centres, ready to contribute a part of what they have. Anbodu Kochi had collected plenty of relief items from willing hearts to help people.

Many schools, colleges and organisations are collecting relief items and supplying it to the affected areas of Paravur and Aluva. “Those are the places where many camps are struggling without enough food. We are trying to take supplies to them. However, in the camps within the city, clothes are the main need, rather than food,” said Poorna, a volunteer associated with relief efforts.