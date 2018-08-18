Home States Kerala

Poverty no barrier for helping hands: Daily Labourer donates 10 Kilogram rice

Living in a thatched house, he still had the heart to help. There are many like Raghavan who throng the relief material collection centres, ready to contribute a part of what they have.

Published: 18th August 2018 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

People can be seen grabbing enormous amount of food and immediate supplies. There are no vegetables, bread, eggs or even rice and wheat flour supplies in these places as people go for these commodities first. In some places, this has even caused minor arguments and disagreements. (Photo | EPS)

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Raghavan, a 55-year-old daily labourer, was on his way out from a relief camp. He contributed 10 kg of rice from his meagre savings. “All are working hard to save those lives. This is all I can afford to do. I would urge others to contribute a half of what they will need for their family and dependents. We can restrict ourselves a bit and help the thousands out there with nothing,” he said.

Living in a thatched house, he still had the heart to help. There are many like Raghavan who throng the relief material collection centres, ready to contribute a part of what they have. Anbodu Kochi had collected plenty of relief items from willing hearts to help people.

Many schools, colleges and organisations are collecting relief items and supplying it to the affected areas of Paravur and Aluva. “Those are the places where many camps are struggling without enough food. We are trying to take supplies to them. However, in the camps within the city, clothes are the main need, rather than food,” said Poorna, a volunteer associated with relief efforts.

Kerala floods

Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
