Social media, a helping hand for ‘#keralafloods’

For the past three days, 'Facebook live' posts and WhatsApp helpline messages are flooding the social media to track down people stranded on the upper floors of houses in districts like Pathanamthitta

People wading through flood water carrying fruits vegetables and other essentials from Aluva Market to relief camps set up in Aluva and nearby areas on Friday. (Photo |Albin Mathew /EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state is reeling under severe floods, communication through social media is proving a huge relief for many. With no electricity, catching up on news on television is impossible for the time being. Nor is it easy to get newspapers. And with radio signals being poor, social media accessed through mobile phones has become the most popular means of staying abreast of the happenings. Even with limited connectivity, a charged mobile phone is now a critical asset alongside food, water and other relief material.

For the past three days, ‘Facebook live’ posts and WhatsApp helpline messages are flooding the social media to track down people stranded on the upper floors of houses in districts like Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam. From the US to West Asia, kith and kin are praying and pleading ‘live’ to help their loved ones. Though a lot of emergency contact numbers are doing the rounds, due to weak signals, getting through those numbers has become difficult.

As a result, Twitter (with #Keralafloods, #Keralarescue and #Keralarainhelp) and Facebook became the ‘go to’ places for everything related to the rescue efforts, from listing out worst affected areas and their requirements to putting out SOS and volunteering for help. Anna Jose, a nurse working in Germany, wanted to contact her family in Pathanamthitta.

Her Facebook ‘live’ message finally helped contact the family members. With water still not out of the danger mark at Aluva, Pandalam and Pathanamthitta where rescue operations are still on, there is a high frequency of ‘live’ messages. Several people have also started special teams through WhatsApp and Facebook for relief and rescue operations. For instance, #DoforKerala, #Anbodu Kochi, #Anbodu Trivandrum, #Koodeundu by Troll Trivandrum and a Facebook page called ‘Trivandrum Indian’ have already started supplying food, drinking water and bed sheets to the affected people staying at various relief camps in the district.

“There is an urgent need for food and clothes. We are trying our best to bring food to the relief camps in the districts and the camps at Ernakulam. We also request the public to offer dress materials or food to the people as much as they can,” said Shuhaib, a member of the #DoforKerala community. Google maps are another tool helping locate people stranded in interior places in the state’s hilly regions. Many people sharing their locations on WhatsApp too helped track them down.

Messages using hashtags #Keralafloods, #Keralarescue and #Keralarainhelp have been trending on Twitter, seeking and offering aid to people in these tough times.

#DoforKerala, #Anbodu  Kochi, #Anbodu Trivandrum, #Koodeundu by Troll Trivandrum and a Facebook page called 'Trivandrum Indian' have already started supplying essential items to affected people staying  at relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram

For the past three days, ‘Facebook live’ posts and WhatsApp helpline messages are flooding the social  media to track down people stranded on the upper floors of houses in districts like Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam. From the US to West Asia, kith and kin are raying and pleading ‘live’ to help their loved ones.

