Tamil Nadu announces Rs 5 crore more, relief materials, medical teams for flood-hit Kerala

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said essential medicines and teams comprising medical and veterinary doctors will be immediately dispatched to the neighbouring state.

Published: 18th August 2018 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami . (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today announced relief materials including rice, milk and Rs five crore more for relief operations in the flood-ravaged Kerala.

Over and above the Rs five crore contribution for relief given to Kerala on August 10 by Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said,"an additional Rs five crore," will be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

On August 9, Palaniswami had announced the Rs five crore for relief and rehabilitation work.

As regards relief materials, 500-tonne rice, 300 tonnes of milk powder and 15,000 litres of Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) processed milk, 10,000 blankets besides dhoties and lungies (coloured dhoties) will be immediately sent to Kerala, he said.

"Also, relief materials worth crores received from Tamil Nadu people have already been sent to Kerala through authorities in districts and this work will continue," Palaniswami said in an official release here.

To coordinate relief-related tasks to help Kerala, two senior IAS officials have been assigned to work under Commissioner for Revenue Administration, K Sathyagopal, the Chief Minister noted.

Expressing anguish over the loss of lives, Palaniswami conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to Kerala, after reviewing the flood situation in the state.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, since August 8, 194 people have lost their lives so far and 36 are missing.

Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

