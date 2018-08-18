Thousands trapped including pregnant women and new-borns

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: The deadly deluge has shattered lives and unleashed devastation across the state. The torrential rain has forced many to postpone marriage while many pregnant women were put to hardships as they waded their way through the water to the relief camps. On Friday, the Navy airlifted Sabita Jabil, a pregnant woman who had developed complications at a relief camp at Chengamanad in Aluva. She was brought to the Naval Base in Kochi and shifted to a hospital in the city where she delivered a male child weighing 1.4 kg.

However, Neethu Martin couldn’t dream about the luxury of a hospital as she delivered a male child at her house at Neerikode in Alangad panchayat in Aluva. There are around 150 people, including women and children, trapped in the village and all efforts to contact the rescue team proved futile. Neerikode was marooned in the floods and the heavy flow of the water thwarted all efforts to shift Neethu to a hospital. On Friday, Neethu delivered a male child and, two youngsters in the village braved the strong currents and brought a doctor in a country boat.

The doctor attended the mother and child and advised to shift them to the hospital. As there was only one country boat available and considering the risk in shifting the mother and the newborn through the flooded river, the family continued their wait for the rescue workers. While help arrived in time for Sabita and Neethu, Rekha (name changed), a young girl in Palluruthy, was not that lucky. Rekha’s marriage was fixed on Friday and the bridegroom and his relatives were expected to land by train on Thursday. However, rail traffic between Kochi and Thrissur was suspended on Thursday morning which made it difficult for the groom’s party to reach Kochi.

The groom and party disembarked at Ollur and sought the help of the police to reach the city. However, they got trapped at Chalakkudy as had entered the NH and there was no way they could reach Kochi. The groom and party arrived at Chalakkudy at 4 pm on Thursday and they continued waiting till 10 am on Friday hoping to reach Kochi before the ‘muhurtham’. After 10 am, they contacted Rekha’s family and decided to postpone the marriage.