Water from Tamil Nadu dams aggravating situation: Kerala State Electricity Board

“We are holding water in Idukki dam to help rescue operations and mitigate the misery of people downstream,” said KSEB Chairman N S Pillai.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac carrying a newborn in a rescue boat while stranded people try to enter the boat at Pallikoottumma in Kuttanad on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The KSEB has said, while Kerala has been striving to regulate the outflow from dams to control flooding downstream, the release of water from Tamil Nadu dams is aggravating the situation.

Over the past two days, the Tamil Nadu Irrigation Department has been releasing water from Mullaperiyar, Upper Sholayar and Neerar dams and have not cared to share the retails regarding the quantity of water released, said a KSEB officer. “We are holding water in Idukki dam to help rescue operations and mitigate the misery of people downstream,” said KSEB Chairman N S Pillai.

“However, Tamil Nadu has been releasing water from the Upper Sholayar and Nerar dams, thwarting our calculations. The water level in the Idukki, Idamalayar and Bhoothathankettu dams have come down and there is a decrease in the inflow to the dams. The water from Upper Sholayar led to the unexpected flooding of Chalakudy town. The water from Nerar flows into Poringal dam, which has been overflowing for the past couple of days.”

