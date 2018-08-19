846,680 people in relief camps: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 846,680 people made homeless by devastating floods in Kerala are sheltering in 3,734 camps and the last stage of rescue operations is now on, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

"Our prime concern was to save lives. It appears it has been met," Vijayan told the media amid reports that the floods, the worst since 1924, have left around 370 people dead and led to widespread destruction.

He said the next task would be to help people get back to normal life, for which a plan was being worked out.

"Rehabilitation will be done by various agencies," the Chief Minister said. He pledged that all towns and cities hit by the floods would be cleaned on a war footing.