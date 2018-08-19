Home States Kerala

Coast Guard undertakes Operation Water Baby in flood-hit Kerala

The rescue operation began after a call from the Mumbai Coast Guard about rising water level in the Idukki dam area, the Army officer, who led the team, said.

Published: 19th August 2018 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rain, water

File Photo of Kerala Flood. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: From flood-ravaged Kerala comes a story of grit of the Coast Guard and armed forces personnel who saved a newly-born baby in a night-long rescue operation near the Idukki dam two days ago.

The rescue operation began after a call from the Mumbai Coast Guard about rising water level in the Idukki dam area, the Army officer, who led the team, said.

"We were in the weekly commanders' conference at Kochi when a call came from the Coast Guard office in Mumbai to send the best team near the dam where water was flowing above the danger level," Lt Col Shashikant Waghmode said.

Lt Col Waghmode, an assault engineer officer, currently on deputation to the Coast Guard, volunteered to lead the team and within 30 minutes, the team members were selected.

Many Coast Guard personnel were called from various ships, he told PTI when asked about the operation.

They were equipped with boats, outboard motor, ropes, digging tools, survival ration and medical kits, he said.

"After the briefing by District Commander DHQ-4 DIG Sanathan Jena, the team, comprising 16 Coast Guard divers, started the journey at night," he said.

The terrain was a challenge as Idukki is located in a hilly area, which had a number of landslides.

There were waterfalls and poor visibility due to fog.

The 'nullahs' (drains) and rivers were overflowing, he said.

The team had to cross the Chappat bridge as the dam gates were going to be opened at 4.30 am.

"I had taken along drivers experienced in the hilly terrain and after nine hours we managed to cross the bridge at 4 am, half-an-hour before the dam gates opened," said Lt Col Waghmode, an alumnus of the Sainik School at Satara in Maharashtra.

In Idukki, they found that all the villages were evacuated and hotels, shops, ATMs and petrol pumps were shut.

There was no place to take shelter, he said.

For the next four days, the Coast Guard team rescued many people in Manjumala and nearby villages and cleared debris and boulders.

"I was leading a peculiar team comprising personnel from the Coast Guard, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. I was given the best sea divers of the Coast Guard, Navy nursing assistants, vehicle drivers of the Army and the Air Force," he said.

"On August 16 night, just as we reached an abandoned government hospital for rest after four days of non-stop work, the local police officer, villagers and NDRF officials came to us, asking to save the life of a woman who had just given birth," he said.

The locals told the rescue team that the woman and her five family members were stuck in a flooded house without food and water for four days, he said.

The team then launched a night-long rescue mission, calling it "Operation Water Baby", Lt Col Waghmode said.

The woman's house was two km from the point where the rescue boat was unloaded, he said.

"The best six members of the team were selected and the operation began at 10.30 pm in pitch dark and against the water current," the officer said.

The outboard motor was not effective as there were lot of stones, debris and mud mounds below but the team pushed the boat for about 2 km against the water current, which was around 15 knots, he said.

The team reached the house, guided by local policemen who accompanied them in the boat, at 1.30 am.

"The family was in a bad state.They were not aware that someone was coming to their rescue.

Due to medical issues of the newborn baby and the mother, we decided to wait till sunrise and continued the operation early morning with the help of a local doctor," he said.

"On our way back, wherever there was less water, we lifted the boat with family members inside it. After we reached a safe spot, the woman told us that she will make her baby boy join the armed forces," the officer said.

After this rescue operation, the team was given a choice to return and rest, but the personnel chose to proceed to Chengannur and join another rescue operation, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Coast Guard Kerala Flood Operation Water Baby

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony