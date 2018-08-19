Kerala couple tie knot amid rain horror

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid horrors of the torrential rains, the wedding of a woman inmate today brought cheers to a relief camp in northern Malappuram district, where thousands of people have been displaced in flood.

Twenty-four-year-old Anju, the bride, has been staying with her family members at a relief camp in a lower primary school there for the last three days after her house was submerged in flood.

Though the family had earlier thought to postpone the marriage due to the rain fury, the other inmates of the relief camp persuaded them to go ahead with the ceremony.

"Thus, we decided to conduct the wedding at a nearby temple without any celebration. The groom, Shaiju's family had also no objection," a relative of the bride said.

Clad in a traditional red silk saree and jewels, Anju stepped out of the relief camp and proceeded to the temple in the morning.

Though the transportation in the district is yet to become normal in the district, the groom and party managed to reach the venue on time.

The bride and groom later proceeded to the latter's house.

Many weddings have been postponed due to the flood situation in the state.

As many as 197 people have lost lives in the past 10 days in the second spell of monsoon fury since August 8.