Kerala floods: How to retrieve lost Ration cards, Aadhaar, Voter IDs and other identification documents

The SBI had earlier clarified that the flood-victims can now open new accounts by submitting just a photograph if all vital documents were lost or damaged in the calamity.

Published: 19th August 2018 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Though Kerala is slowly limping back to normalcy after the devastating floods, loss of property and important documents is among the many unavoidable impacts for many survivors. But don't worry, in case you have lost any government identification document they can be retrieved without much trouble.

Below is the list of the ways in which you can re-apply for your important ID documents: 

VOTER ID CARD: Download the application from www.ceo.kerala.gov.in and submit it before the Electoral officer or Tehsildar along with a fee of Rs 25. In case you can't remember your Voter ID number, go to the 'Electoral Roll Search' option on the top-right side of the website's home page and enter your district, Legislative Assembly Constituency, relation name (name of father/mother/husband/guardian) and house name. All Akshaya e-Centres will be having the facility to walk you through the process.  

AADHAAR CARD: E-Aadhaar can be obtained from your nearby Aadhaar-enrolled Akshaya Centre by providing your biometrics along with name, address, and DOB. Keep printed copies for use.

RATION CARD: If available, a copy of the document could be used at the distribution stall to obtain your rations until you receive the new one. Temporary ration cards could be obtained from your respective Taluk Supply Office upon a request in writing.

PASSPORT: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on August 12, 2018, had confirmed on Twitter that all passports that were damaged in the floods will be renewed free of cost by the central government.

RC BOOK, DRIVING LICENSE:  Your damaged RC book and license can be replaced with new ones on submitting them to the office of the Regional Transport Officer. A no-objection certificate (NOC) from the organisation or firm concerned must be attached along if your vehicle has any pending loans. If lost permanently, publish an announcement of the same in the newspapers and pay a fixed fee. You will receive a duplicate within fourteen days.

TEXTBOOKS: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarified on Sunday that 36 lakh copies of textbooks have been printed and kept ready for distribution. An IT-Cell will be constituted to account and meet the loss of academic property of students. Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) will follow the orders of the Education Department and will do the needful.

Students can apply for new textbooks along with a letter of request from their school principals.

File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Image for representational purpose only
