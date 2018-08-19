Kerala rains: Telangana minister hands over Rs 25 crore cheque to CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By ANI

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: As the massive floods have wreaked havoc in Kerala, Telangana Home Minister, Nayani Narshimha Reddy handed over a cheque of Rs 25 crore to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday.

Apart from this, the Telangana administration has also airlifted 50 R.O machines worth Rs 2.5 crore to Kerala from Begumpet for drinking water.

The aid was announced by the Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday. He also expressed deep sorrow on the natural calamity and loss of lives and damage to property.

Kerala has been facing the worst flooding in a century. Kerala Chief Minister confirmed on Saturday that the death toll due to the floods has increased to 357. He added that the state has suffered a loss of Rs 19,512 crore due to the deluge.

In this hour of need, besides Central Government, Chief Ministers of various states have come forward to support Kerala and offered financial aid to the southern state.

While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered an aid of Rs 15 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Relief Fund, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu have offered a contribution of Rs 10 crore each. The states of Jharkhand and Odisha also announced a financial help of Rs 5 crore.

The calamity has also grabbed global attention. Even the United Arab Emirates (UAE) took note of the issue and formed a committee to provide relief to the affected people.