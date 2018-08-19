Home States Kerala

Kerala rains: Telangana minister hands over Rs 25 crore cheque to CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Telangana Home Minister, Nayani Narshimha Reddy handed over a cheque of Rs 25 crore to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday.

Published: 19th August 2018 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Nayani Narshimha Reddy handed over a cheque of Rs 25 crore to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | twitter @ANI)

By ANI

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: As the massive floods have wreaked havoc in Kerala, Telangana Home Minister, Nayani Narshimha Reddy handed over a cheque of Rs 25 crore to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday.

Apart from this, the Telangana administration has also airlifted 50 R.O machines worth Rs 2.5 crore to Kerala from Begumpet for drinking water.

The aid was announced by the Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday. He also expressed deep sorrow on the natural calamity and loss of lives and damage to property.

Kerala has been facing the worst flooding in a century. Kerala Chief Minister confirmed on Saturday that the death toll due to the floods has increased to 357. He added that the state has suffered a loss of Rs 19,512 crore due to the deluge.

In this hour of need, besides Central Government, Chief Ministers of various states have come forward to support Kerala and offered financial aid to the southern state.

While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered an aid of Rs 15 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Relief Fund, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu have offered a contribution of Rs 10 crore each. The states of Jharkhand and Odisha also announced a financial help of Rs 5 crore.

The calamity has also grabbed global attention. Even the United Arab Emirates (UAE) took note of the issue and formed a committee to provide relief to the affected people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala rains Telangana Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala flood aid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony