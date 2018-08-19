President Ram Nath Kovind enquires about flood situation in Kerala

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today to enquire about flood situation in the state.

"He acknowledged the grit and resilience of the people of Kerala in coming together in this trying hour. Assured the people of the state that entire nation was with them," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted today.

President Kovind expressed satisfaction that the Union and state governments were working together and in synergy in rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit state.

"He praised relief agencies such as NDRF and public officials at state and central level for their response and commitment," it said.

The death toll has touched 197 in the past 10 days.

Many people are still stranded in their homes with no food and sheaths of water around them.