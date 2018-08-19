Home States Kerala

President Ram Nath Kovind enquires about flood situation in Kerala

President Kovind expressed satisfaction that the Union and state governments were working together and in synergy in rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit state.

Published: 19th August 2018 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today to enquire about flood situation in the state.

"He acknowledged the grit and resilience of the people of Kerala in coming together in this trying hour. Assured the people of the state that entire nation was with them," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted today.

President Kovind expressed satisfaction that the Union and state governments were working together and in synergy in rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit state.

"He praised relief agencies such as NDRF and public officials at state and central level for their response and commitment," it said.

The death toll has touched 197 in the past 10 days.

Many people are still stranded in their homes with no food and sheaths of water around them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Kerala Flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony