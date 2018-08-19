Rainfall intensity in Kerala to reduce from August 20: IMD

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a much-needed respite to rain-battered Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said the rainfall intensity in the state will reduce in the next two to three days.

Kerala is not expected to receive heavy rainfall from August 20, Mritunjay Mohapatra, IMD Additional Director General said.

He said the southern state received 170 per cent more precipitation than its normal from August 1 to August 17.

"Day before yesterday, there was heavy rainfall in almost all districts of Kerala. Yesterday, there was heavy rainfall in 3-4 districts. Today, we were expecting heavy rainfall in isolated places, but not very heavy rainfall."

"Tomorrow, we are expecting heavy rainfall in only 1-2 districts and remaining places of the state will only witness moderate rainfall. From August 20, we are not expecting any heavy rainfall. Gradually, the rainfall intensity is decreasing," Mohapatra said.

M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said there was a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, but it would not have any effect on Kerala.

As many as 194 people have lost their lives and 36 are missing in Kerala since August 8 due to rains and landslides, while over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

The southern state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate.

A body blow has been dealt to the scenic state, with its infrastructure, standing crops and tourism facilities severely hit.