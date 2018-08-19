‘Solar activity.’ may be responsible for Kerala Rains

Dr P Raveen Sakalya By

Express News Service

When rain happens in our country, the most commonly used terminologies are the monsoon, deep depression, low pressure both by the scientific community and the common man. But what is the exact reason behind the incessant rain? In Kerala, rains started from April 25 and continue till now. I attribute this continuous rainfall to a phenomenon called ‘Solar activity.’ The time scale fluctuations happening in sun over a period of years can be termed as solar activity. Solar activity has a cycle called solar cycle comprising 11 years.

As we know, the sun is the pertinent force of atmospheric procedures, patterns and phenomenon, the difference in solar radiation and its subsequent changes due to Earth’s orbital motion affects the entire climate change scenario. Solar activity has two subdivisions or patterns. Solar Maximum: During solar maximum, we get the maximum output of solar energy and solar irradiance.

It is characterised by the changes in the number of sunspots, solar flares and intensity of the solar magnetic field. During solar maximum, the Intensity of cosmic rays entering the surface will be minimum, cloud formation or cloud nuclei condensation will be minimum, whereas a rise in temperature on the surface of the earth will be maximum, thereby providing hot temperature. Solar Minimum: The activity of sun decreases leading to drastic climate change scenario.

The solar minimum is characterised by coronal mass ejection from the sun and by the inflow of solar particles. It also causes an increase in the intensity of cosmic rays entering the Earth’s atmosphere, coronal holes and auras in polar areas. Besides when solar activity is minimum, the intensity of cosmic rays will be higher, cloud formation will be higher, aerosol contents will be higher leading to a fall in the temperature of the Earth and abnormal climatic variations. (The author is former project scientist, Ministry of Earth Science, Government of India, Chennai, and currently a faculty with the Department of Physics, St Thomas College, Kozhenchery) The views expressed in the article are those of the author.

Rain in Kerala due to Solar Minimum

Though we refer to the monsoon and low pressure for the incessant rain, I attribute it to solar minimum, which is also a factor for the continuous rainfall since April 25. The studies about the sun by leading research agencies indicate the absence of sunspots underlining the presence of Solar Minimum. It should be pertinently noted that for the past 70 days we haven’t had sunspots which indicate solar minimum. Besides, there is an absence of Elnino, a process happening due to the warming of the sea surface. It also indicates that we are going through the solar minimum.

Kerala Floods: An aerial view of flood hit Aluva-Paravur region. Most of the houses and buildings are fully or partially submerged by water. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

If this is the scenario, this temperature will prolong for a few months providing a cooler climate, provided no abnormal sunspots are happening. During Ockhi, it should be noted that we had the solar minimum. This regional cooling might be linked with a drop in the sun’s extreme ultraviolet radiation. The Meteorological Department and climate change study centres should concentrate more on the aspects of solar activity too for making rainfall predictions.